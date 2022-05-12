 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through May 11

Mechanicsbug Bishop McDevitt 12.jpg

Mechanicsburg's Reese Young fires in a strike during the sixth inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Bishop McDevitt Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played May 11:

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

Team Division  Overall
Cedar Cliff 9-2 13-3
Central Dauphin 9-3 12-4
Cumberland Valley 8-4 12-4
Altoona  8-4 10-5
Red Land 5-7 10-7
State College 5-7 7-8
Chambersburg 1-10 5-11
Mifflin County 1-10 3-11

Keystone Division

Team Division  Overall
 *Mechanicsburg 13-1 15-3
 Carlisle  10-4 11-6
 Lower Dauphin 8-6 8-12
 Susq. Township 9-6 11-6
 Palmyra 7-7 9-10
 Hershey 4-8 5-11
 Bishop McDevitt 4-9 4-13
 CD East 0-12 1-17

*clinched division title

Colonial Division 

Team  Division Overall
 Waynesboro 9-4 10-5
 Greencastle 9-4 11-5
 Shippensburg 9-4 11-7
 Northern 9-4 12-5
 West Perry 8-5 12-6
 Big Spring 4-9 5-12
 James Buchanan 2-11 4-13
 Boiling Springs 2-12 3-14

Capital Division

Team Division Overall 
 Camp Hill 9-1 13-4
 East Pennsboro 10-2 13-3
 Middletown 7-4 11-7
 Trinity 8-4 10-8
 Harrisburg 2-10 2-12
 Milton Hershey 2-8 2-10
 Steel-High 0-9

 0-12

The four division champions will meet in the Mid-Penn Conference championships on Tuesday, May 17.

MPC Baseball Championship Schedule

Tuesday, May 17

  • 4 p.m.: Commonwealth champion vs Keystone champion (Mechanicsburg) at Milton Hershey HS
  • 4 p.m.: Capital champion vs Colonial champion at Nye Elementary School, Hummelstown
  • 7 p.m.: Semifinal winners at Hershey HS
