A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played May 6:
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Central Dauphin
| 11-1
| 15-1
|Cumberland Valley
| 9-3
| 12-4
| Cedar Cliff
| 6-4
| 9-5
| State College
| 5-5
| 7-7
| Altoona
| 4-7-1
| 7-7-1
| Red Land
| 3-8
| 5-10
| Mifflin County
| 3-8
| 5-10
| Chambersburg
| 3-8-1
| 5-11-1
Keystone Division
|Team
| Division
|Overall
| Lower Dauphin
| 10-2
| 14-3
| Mechanicsburg
| 10-2
| 12-4
| Gettysburg
| 6-6
| 10-7
| Bishop McDevitt
| 5-6
| 7-7
| Palmyra
| 5-7
| 7-10
| Hershey
| 4-7
| 6-10
| Carlisle
| 3-8
| 5-10
| CD East
| 3-8
| 5-10
Colonial Division
|Team
|Division
| Overall
| Boiling Springs
| 8-3
| 11-5
| Greencastle
| 8-4
| 12-4
| Shippensburg
| 7-4
| 9-6
| Northern
| 6-6
| 9-8
| James Buchanan
| 6-6
| 6-11
| Waynesboro
| 5-7
| 8-8
| West Perry
| 4-8
| 8-9
| Big Spring
| 4-8
| 6-9
|Team
|Division
| Overall
| Camp Hill
| 11-1
| 13-3-1
| Middletown
| 8-3
| 9-6
| East Pennsboro
| 8-4
| 9-7
| Susquehanna Twp
| 7-5
| 7-8
| Trinity
| 6-5
| 12-5
| Harrisburg
| 3-8
| 3-11
| Milton Hershey
| 3-9
| 5-9
