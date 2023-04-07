A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 7:
Commonwealth Division
Team Division Overall Central Dauphin 4-0 6-0 Cumberland Valley 4-0 4-1 Mifflin County 2-1 2-1 Chambersburg 1-2 1-3 Red Land 1-3 2-3 Cedar Cliff 1-3 2-3 State College 1-3 2-4 Altoona 1-4 1-4 Keystone Division
Team Division Overall Lower Dauphin 4-0 6-0 Gettysburg 3-1 5-2 Mechanicsburg 2-2 4-3 Hershey 2-2 3-3 Bishop McDevitt 1-2 2-2 Carlisle 1-3 2-3 Palmyra 1-3 2-4 CD East 0-2 1-3 Colonial Division
Team Division Overall Shippensburg 4-0 5-1 Boiling Springs 3-1 4-2 Northern 2-2 3-2 Greencastle 2-2 3-2 James Buchanan 2-2 2-3 Big Spring 1-2-1 3-3-1 West Perry 1-3 2-3 Waynesboro 0-3-1 2-3-1
Team Division Overall Camp Hill 4-0 5-0 East Pennsboro 3-1 3-3 Susquehanna Twp 3-2 4-2 Trinity 2-2 4-2 Middletown 2-3 2-3 Milton Hershey 1-3 2-3 Harrisburg 1-3 1-5
Photos: Mechanicsburg baseball blanks Gettysburg in five innings
Mechanicsburg's Will Hummel fires in a strike during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Gettysburg on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Will Hummel fires in a strike during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Gettysburg on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Mechanicsburg's Kale Clark fields a ground ball to the infield in time to make the out at first base against Gettysburg's Braden Manning during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary, right, steals second base in front of Gettysburg's Wes Coolbaugh during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday night at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Gettysburg has a quick conference on the mound during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mechanicsburg on Tuesday night at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee is walked during the second inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Gettysburg on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee, back, crosses home plate to score a run during second inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Gettysburg on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Gettysburg's Wyatt Sokul, right, avoids the pickoff at first base from Mechanicsburg's Gavin Muza during second inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee, left, makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the catch from Gettysburg's Wyatt Sokul during third inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee, left, makes a safe slide across home plate ahead of the catch from Gettysburg's Cody Furman during third inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Mechanicsburg's Kale Clark celebrates after hitting a two-run double then a score when a throw to home is sent out of play during fourth inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Mechanicsburg's Gavin Muza, left, gets the out at first base against Gettysburg's Tegan Kuhns during fourth inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Mechanicsburg's pitcher Will Hummel reacts after five no-hit innings with nine strikeouts and one walk during the fifth inning of a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Gettysburg on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
