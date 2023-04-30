A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 29:
Commonwealth Division
Team Division Overall Central Dauphin 10-0 13-0 Cumberland Valley 7-3 9-4 Cedar Cliff 6-4 8-5 State College 5-5 7-7 Altoona 4-6 7-6 Red Land 3-7 5-8 Mifflin County 2-7 4-8 Chambersburg 2-7 3-10 Keystone Division
Team Division Overall Lower Dauphin 8-2 12-3 Mechanicsburg 8-2 10-3 Hershey 4-5 6-7 Bishop McDevitt 4-5 5-6 Gettysburg 4-6 7-7 Palmyra 4-6 6-9 Carlisle 3-6 5-7 CD East 3-6 4-8 Colonial Division
Team Division Overall Boiling Springs 7-3 8-5 Shippensburg 7-3 8-5 Greencastle 6-4 10-4 Waynesboro 5-5 8-6 Northern 5-5 7-6 James Buchanan 5-5 5-10 West Perry 3-7 7-8 Big Spring 3-7 5-8
Team Division Overall Camp Hill 9-1 10-2 Middletown 7-3 8-5 East Pennsboro 7-3 8-6 Susquehanna Twp 7-3 7-5 Trinity 5-5 9-5 Harrisburg 3-7 3-10 Milton Hershey 2-8 3-8
Photos: Mechanicsburg baseball blanks Gettysburg in five innings
Mechanicsburg's Will Hummel fires in a strike during the first inning of a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Gettysburg on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Will Hummel fires a strike during the first inning of a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Gettysburg on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg’s Kale Clark fields a ground ball to the infield in time to make the out at first against Gettysburg’s Braden Manning during the first inning of a Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary, right, steals second base in front of Gettysburg's Wes Coolbaugh during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday night at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Gettysburg has a quick conference on the mound during the first inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Mechanicsburg on Tuesday night at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg’s Jeff Lougee is walked during the second inning of a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Gettysburg on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee, back, crosses home plate to score a run during second inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game against Gettysburg on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Gettysburg's Wyatt Sokul, right, avoids the pickoff at first base from Mechanicsburg's Gavin Muza during second inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee, left, makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the catch from Gettysburg's Wyatt Sokul during third inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee, left, makes a safe slide across home plate ahead of the catch from Gettysburg's Cody Furman during third inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Kale Clark celebrates after hitting a two-run double then scoring when a throw to home went out of play during the fourth inning of a Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gavin Muza, left, gets the out at first base against Gettysburg's Tegan Kuhns during fourth inning of their Mid-Penn Keystone game on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's pitcher Will Hummel reacts after five no-hit innings with nine strikeouts and one walk during the fifth inning of a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Gettysburg on Tuesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!