Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings as of April 24

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 24:
Commonwealth Division
Team Division Overall Central Dauphin 6-1 9-1 Cumberland Valley 6-1 8-1 Cedar Cliff 5-1 8-2 Red Land 4-4 7-4 Altoona 3-4 4-4 State College 3-4 4-5 Chambersburg 1-6 3-7 Mifflin County 0-7 1-7 Keystone Division
Team Division Overall Mechanicsburg 7-1 9-2 Carlisle 6-2 7-4 Lower Dauphin 6-2 6-6 Susquehanna Township 4-4 5-4 Palmyra 4-4 5-7 Hershey 1-4 2-6 Bishop McDevitt 1-5 1-8 CD East 0-6 1-9 Colonial Division
Team Division Overall Greencastle 5-0 7-1 Waynesboro 5-1 6-2 West Perry 5-2 9-2 Northern 4-3 6-4 Shippensburg 4-4 5-4 Big Spring 3-5 4-6 James Buchanan 1-7 2-9 Boiling Springs 1-5 1-7
Team Division Overall Middletown 4-1 7-3 Camp Hill 4-2 5-4 Trinity 5-2 6-5 East Pennsboro 3-2 5-3 Harrisburg 2-3 2-5 Steel-High 0-5 0-6 Milton Hershey 0-5 0-6
Photos: Mechanicsburg tops Bishop McDevitt in Mid-Penn Keystone baseball action Monday
Mechanicsburg celebrates after defeating Bishop McDevitt in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee makes a safe slide in to third base ahead of the tag from Bishop McDevitt's Ryan Venios during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee makes a safe slide in to third base ahead of the tag from Bishop McDevitt's Ryan Venios during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Eli Pratt, right, makes a safe slide in to home plate to score a run as Bishop McDevitt's Nate Kinsey stops the play during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Dylan Hellam rounds third base on his way to home plate to score a run during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Bishop McDevitt Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Luke Morgan fields a ground ball to the infield in time to make the out against Bishop McDevitt's James Anderson at first base during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee, right, is tagged out at home plate by Bishop McDevitt's Nate Kinsey during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game April 11 at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary fields a ground ball to the infield in time to make the out against Bishop McDevitt's Ryan Venios at first base during the third inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Eli Pratt, left, survives a pick off attempt at first base from Bishop McDevitt's Tyler Sidella during the fourth inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Luke Morgan hits a high pop fly to center field during the fourth inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Bishop McDevitt Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary survives a pick off attempt at first base from Bishop McDevitt's Tyler Sidella during the fifth inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's head coach Clay McAllister heads to the dugout during the fifth inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Bishop McDevitt Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Reese Young fires in a strike during the sixth inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game against Bishop McDevitt Monday at Bishop McDevitt High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
