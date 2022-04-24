 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings as of April 24

  • 0
CV NY 6.jpg

Cumberland Valley's Kyle McKeon fields a ground ball to the infield in time to out at first base against Northern's Mason Yohn during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 24:

Commonwealth Division

TeamDivisionOverall
 Central Dauphin 6-1 9-1
 Cumberland Valley 6-1 8-1
 Cedar Cliff 5-1 8-2
 Red Land 4-4 7-4
 Altoona 3-4 4-4
 State College 3-4 4-5
 Chambersburg 1-6 3-7
 Mifflin County 0-7 1-7

Keystone Division

Team  DivisionOverall 
 Mechanicsburg 7-1 9-2
 Carlisle 6-2 7-4
 Lower Dauphin 6-2 6-6
 Susquehanna Township 4-4 5-4
 Palmyra 4-4 5-7
 Hershey 1-4 2-6
 Bishop McDevitt 1-5 1-8
 CD East 0-6 1-9

People are also reading…

Colonial Division

Team Division  Overall
 Greencastle 5-0 7-1
 Waynesboro 5-1 6-2
 West Perry 5-2 9-2
 Northern 4-3 6-4
 Shippensburg 4-4 5-4
 Big Spring 3-5 4-6
 James Buchanan 1-7 2-9
 Boiling Springs 1-5 1-7

Capital Division

Team Division  Overall
 Middletown 4-1 7-3
 Camp Hill 4-2 5-4
 Trinity 5-2 6-5
 East Pennsboro 3-2 5-3
 Harrisburg 2-3 2-5
 Steel-High 0-5 0-6
 Milton Hershey 0-5 0-6
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News