A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 22:
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Central Dauphin
| 8-0
| 11-0
|Cumberland Valley
| 6-2
| 7-3
| Cedar Cliff
| 5-3
| 7-4
| State College
| 4-4
| 5-6
| Red Land
| 3-5
| 5-6
| Mifflin County
| 2-5
| 3-5
| Altoona
| 2-6
| 5-6
| Chambersburg
| 1-5
| 1-9
Keystone Division
|Team
| Division
|Overall
| Lower Dauphin
| 7-1
| 10-2
| Mechanicsburg
| 6-2
| 8-3
| Gettysburg
| 4-4
| 7-5
| Hershey
| 4-4
| 5-5
| CD East
| 3-4
| 4-7
| Palmyra
| 3-5
| 5-7
| Carlisle
| 2-5
| 4-6
| Bishop McDevitt
| 2-5
| 3-6
Colonial Division
|Team
|Division
| Overall
| Boiling Springs
| 7-1
| 8-3
| Shippensburg
| 5-3
| 6-5
| Northern
| 4-4
| 5-5
| Greencastle
| 4-4
| 7-4
| James Buchanan
| 4-4
| 4-8
| Big Spring
| 3-4-1
| 5-5-1
| West Perry
| 3-5
| 6-6
| Waynesboro
| 2-5-1
| 5-6-1
|Team
|Division
| Overall
| Camp Hill
| 7-1
| 8-2
| East Pennsboro
| 5-3
| 6-5
| Middletown
| 5-3
| 6-4
| Susquehanna Twp
| 5-3
| 5-5
| Trinity
| 4-4
| 7-4
| Harrisburg
| 3-5
| 3-7
| Milton Hershey
| 2-5
| 3-5
