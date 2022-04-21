Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings as of April 20

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 20:
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| CumberlandValley
| 5-1
| 6-1
| Cedar Cliff
| 5-1
| 7-2
| Central Dauphin
| 5-1
| 7-1
| Red Land
| 3-3
| 6-3
| State College
| 3-3
| 4-4
| Altoona
| 2-4
| 2-4
| Chambersburg
| 1-5
| 3-6
| Mifflin County
| 0-5
| 1-5
Keystone Division
|Team
| Division
|Overall
| Mechanicsburg
| 7-0
| 8-1
| Carlisle
| 5-2
| 6-3
| Lower Dauphin
| 4-2
| 4-6
| Palmyra
| 4-3
| 5-6
| Susquehanna Township
| 3-4
| 3-4
| Bishop McDevitt
| 1-4
| 1-7
| Hershey
| 1-4
| 1-5
| CD East
| 0-6
| 1-8
Colonial Division
|Team
|Division
| Overall
| Greencastle
| 4-0
| 5-1
| West Perry
| 5-1
| 8-1
| Waynesboro
| 4-1
| 5-2
| Northern
| 4-1
| 5-2
| Big Spring
| 3-4
| 4-5
| Shippensburg
| 2-4
| 4-4
| James Buchanan
| 1-5
| 2-7
| Boiling Springs
| 0-5
| 0-6
|Team
|Division
| Overall
| Camp Hill
| 4-1
| 5-3
| Middletown
| 4-1
| 6-2
| Trinity
| 4-2
| 5-5
| East Pennsboro
| 3-2
| 5-2
| Harrisburg
| 2-3
| 2-4
| Steel-High
| 0-5
| 0-6
| Milton Hershey
| 0-5
| 0-6
