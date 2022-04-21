 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings as of April 20

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 20:

Commonwealth Division

TeamDivisionOverall
 CumberlandValley 5-1 6-1
 Cedar Cliff 5-1 7-2
 Central Dauphin 5-1 7-1
 Red Land 3-3 6-3
 State College 3-3 4-4
 Altoona 2-4 2-4
 Chambersburg 1-5 3-6
 Mifflin County 0-5 1-5

Keystone Division

Team  DivisionOverall 
 Mechanicsburg 7-0 8-1
 Carlisle 5-2 6-3
 Lower Dauphin 4-2 4-6
 Palmyra 4-3 5-6
 Susquehanna Township 3-4 3-4
 Bishop McDevitt 1-4 1-7
 Hershey 1-4 1-5
 CD East 0-6 1-8

Colonial Division

Team Division  Overall
 Greencastle 4-0 5-1
 West Perry 5-1 8-1
 Waynesboro 4-1 5-2
 Northern 4-1 5-2
 Big Spring 3-4 4-5
 Shippensburg 2-4 4-4
 James Buchanan 1-5 2-7
 Boiling Springs 0-5 0-6

Capital Division

Team Division  Overall
 Camp Hill 4-1 5-3
 Middletown 4-1 6-2
 Trinity 4-2 5-5
 East Pennsboro 3-2 5-2
 Harrisburg 2-3 2-4
 Steel-High 0-5 0-6
 Milton Hershey 0-5 0-6
