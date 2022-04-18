 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings as of April 18

Mechanicsbug Bishop McDevitt

Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee, right, is tagged out at home plate by Bishop McDevitt's Nate Kinsey during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Keystone game April 11 at Bishop McDevitt High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 18:

Commonwealth Division

TeamDivisionOverall
 CumberlandValley 5-1 6-1
 Cedar Cliff 4-1 6-2
 Central Dauphin 4-1 6-1
 Red Land 3-2 6-2
 State College 3-2 4-3
 Altoona 2-4 2-4
 Chambersburg 1-5 3-6
 Mifflin County 0-5 1-5

Keystone Division

Team  DivisionOverall 
 Mechanicsburg 6-0 7-1
 Carlisle 4-2 5-3
 Palmyra 4-2 5-5
 Lower Dauphin 3-2 3-6
 Susquehanna Township 3-3 3-3
 Bishop McDevitt 2-4 2-4
 Hershey 0-4 0-5
 CD East 0-5 1-7

Colonial Division

Team Division  Overall
 Greencastle 4-0 5-1
 Waynesboro 3-1 4-2
 West Perry 4-1 7-1
 Northern 3-1 4-2
 Big Spring 3-3 4-4
 Shippensburg 2-3 4-3
 James Buchanan 1-4 2-6
 Boiling Springs 0-5 0-6

Capital Division

Team Division  Overall
 Camp Hill 4-0 5-2
 Trinity 4-1 5-4
 Middletown 3-1 5-2
 East Pennsboro 2-2 4-2
 Harrisburg 1-3 1-4
 Steel-High 0-4 0-5
 Milton Hershey 0-5 0-6
