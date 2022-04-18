Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings as of April 18

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 18:
Commonwealth Division
Team Division Overall CumberlandValley 5-1 6-1 Cedar Cliff 4-1 6-2 Central Dauphin 4-1 6-1 Red Land 3-2 6-2 State College 3-2 4-3 Altoona 2-4 2-4 Chambersburg 1-5 3-6 Mifflin County 0-5 1-5 Keystone Division
Team Division Overall Mechanicsburg 6-0 7-1 Carlisle 4-2 5-3 Palmyra 4-2 5-5 Lower Dauphin 3-2 3-6 Susquehanna Township 3-3 3-3 Bishop McDevitt 2-4 2-4 Hershey 0-4 0-5 CD East 0-5 1-7 Colonial Division
Team Division Overall Greencastle 4-0 5-1 Waynesboro 3-1 4-2 West Perry 4-1 7-1 Northern 3-1 4-2 Big Spring 3-3 4-4 Shippensburg 2-3 4-3 James Buchanan 1-4 2-6 Boiling Springs 0-5 0-6
Team Division Overall Camp Hill 4-0 5-2 Trinity 4-1 5-4 Middletown 3-1 5-2 East Pennsboro 2-2 4-2 Harrisburg 1-3 1-4 Steel-High 0-4 0-5 Milton Hershey 0-5 0-6
Photos: Cumberland Valley at Northern Baseball
