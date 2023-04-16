A look at the Mid-Penn Conference baseball standings through games played April 15:
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Central Dauphin
| 6-0
| 8-0
|Cumberland Valley
| 4-2
| 5-3
| Cedar Cliff
| 3-3
| 4-4
| State College
| 3-3
| 4-4
| Mifflin County
| 2-3
| 3-3
| Altoona
| 2-4
| 5-4
| Red Land
| 2-4
| 3-4
| Chambersburg
| 1-3
| 1-5
Keystone Division
|Team
| Division
|Overall
| Lower Dauphin
| 6-0
| 8-1
| Mechanicsburg
| 4-2
| 6-3
| Gettysburg
| 4-2
| 7-3
| Hershey
| 3-3
| 4-4
| Palmyra
| 3-3
| 5-4
| Carlisle
| 1-4
| 3-4
| CD East
| 1-4
| 2-6
| Bishop McDevitt
| 1-4
| 2-4
Colonial Division
|Team
|Division
| Overall
| Boiling Springs
| 5-1
| 6-3
| Shippensburg
| 5-1
| 6-2
| Northern
| 3-3
| 4-3
| Greencastle
| 3-3
| 5-3
| James Buchanan
| 3-3
| 3-6
| Big Spring
| 2-3-1
| 4-4-1
| West Perry
| 2-4
| 5-4
| Waynesboro
| 1-4-1
| 3-5-1
|Team
|Division
| Overall
| Camp Hill
| 5-0
| 6-1
| Susquehanna Twp
| 5-1
| 5-3
| East Pennsboro
| 4-2
| 4-4
| Trinity
| 3-3
| 6-3
| Middletown
| 3-3
| 3-4
| Milton Hershey
| 1-3
| 2-3
| Harrisburg
| 1-5
| 1-7
Photos: Mechanicsburg baseball blanks Gettysburg in five innings
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!