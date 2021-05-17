Mid-Penn Baseball: Ryan Gordon, Kaden Peifer pitch Red Land to successful conference championship defense

Red Land defended its 2019 Mid-Penn Conference title Monday, beating Northern 3-0 in Dillsburg to repeat as champs.
Ryan Gordon shined in the title game, tossing a five-hit complete-game shutout. He struck out six and walked three, giving the Patriots bats plenty of help.
They returned the favor. Kaden Peifer and Ethan Phillips both went 2-for-3 from the middle of the Red Land order, with Phillips scoring a run. Cole Wagner, who was 1-for-3 in Monday’s semifinal with two RBIs, went 1-for-3 in the championship with a run. And Skylar Hertzler was 1-for-2 with an RBI. The Pats scored all three runs in the third inning.
Timmy Bonin tripled in his three at-bats, but the Polar Bears couldn’t scratch across a run. Josh Sullivan was solid in six innings, fanning six, but suffered the loss.
Red Land beat East Pennsboro in the semi earlier in the evening by an identical 3-0 score. And Northern edged Palmyra 5-4 in walk-off fashion in the other semi.
Like Gordon after him, Peifer was efficient and dominant in the opener. The Patriots pitcher tossed a three-hit shutout, punching out eight in the complete-game effort that silenced a typically explosive Panthers lineup.
East Penn pitcher Michael Morales mostly matched up, firing six innings of nine-strikeout ball.
At the plate, Phillips was 1-for-3 with an RBI and double for the victors. Brady Swenson was 2-for-3 with a double for the Panthers.
The P-Bears won their semifinal on John Noll’s RBI single to center that scored Tanner Merovich. It was Noll’s only hit of the game.
Northern scored four runs in the first inning but was held silent the next five frames as Palmyra chipped away and eventually tied it. Owen Kitts went 2-for-3 with a run for the P-Bears. Merovich was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. On the bump, Noll fired three innings of relief for the win, following a four-inning, 11-strikeout performance from Tommy Molsky.
All four division champs are set to compete in next week’s District 3 tournament.
