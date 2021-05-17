Mid-Penn Baseball: Ryan Gordon, Kaden Peifer pitch Red Land to successful conference championship defense

Red Land defended its 2019 Mid-Penn Conference title Monday, beating Northern 3-0 in Dillsburg to repeat as champs.

Ryan Gordon shined in the title game, tossing a five-hit complete-game shutout. He struck out six and walked three, giving the Patriots bats plenty of help.

They returned the favor. Kaden Peifer and Ethan Phillips both went 2-for-3 from the middle of the Red Land order, with Phillips scoring a run. Cole Wagner, who was 1-for-3 in Monday’s semifinal with two RBIs, went 1-for-3 in the championship with a run. And Skylar Hertzler was 1-for-2 with an RBI. The Pats scored all three runs in the third inning.

Timmy Bonin tripled in his three at-bats, but the Polar Bears couldn’t scratch across a run. Josh Sullivan was solid in six innings, fanning six, but suffered the loss.

Red Land beat East Pennsboro in the semi earlier in the evening by an identical 3-0 score. And Northern edged Palmyra 5-4 in walk-off fashion in the other semi.

Like Gordon after him, Peifer was efficient and dominant in the opener. The Patriots pitcher tossed a three-hit shutout, punching out eight in the complete-game effort that silenced a typically explosive Panthers lineup.

