The Mechanicsburg baseball team had some question marks surrounding its lineup following a 2022 season that ended with Mid-Penn Conference gold, a trip to the District 3 Class 5A playoffs and several key seniors lost to graduation.

The Wildcats have quickly erased any doubt this spring, scoring at least five runs across each of their first four games, including in an 8-2 nonleague victory Thursday against York Suburban. Will Hummel pitched four scoreless innings for the win while the Mechanicsburg bats collected seven hits.

Mechanicsburg (3-1, 1-0 Keystone) pounced for three runs in the first inning as Jeff Lougee and Henry Zercher each slashed doubles. Zercher plated two runs on his two-bagger, scoring Zach Lochary and Eli Pratt who reached on a walk and a single. The Wildcats tacked on a run in the third before exploding for a four-run frame in the seventh, spearheaded by RBIs from Kale Clark, Gavin Muza and Landon Mark.

Across his four scoreless innings, Hummel struck out seven Trojans, issued a walk and scattered a pair of hits. Shawn Karpaitis relieved Hummel and was charged with two unearned runs in the sixth. Karpaitis, after launching three home runs and compiling nine RBIs across the ‘Cats’ first three games, fanned two and walked two in his three innings on the mound Thursday.

Camp Hill cruises

Luke Parise threw a five-inning one-hitter, and the Camp Hill offense struck for seven runs in the third inning, as the Lions blanked Trinity 10-0 in five innings Thursday to remain unbeaten.

Parise, a Saint Joseph’s commit, allowed one hit in his five innings of work and struck out a dozen. He permitted just two runners to reach base on a Mark Cap single and a Zach Cherrup walk.

While Parise kept the Shamrocks at bay on the mound, the Lions (3-0, 2-0 Capital) pumped out six hits at the plate and capitalized on five Trinity errors. R.J. Jordan paced the offensive surge with two RBIs while Hayden Zeigler went 2 for 3 with a double (the team’s only extra-base hit) and drove in a run. Drew Branstetter, Dom Tozzi and Jonathan Drawbaugh each posted a run as well.

Cherrup took the loss for the ‘Rocks (2-2, 0-2 Capital), working two innings where he gave up eight runs (five earned), walked five and punched out three. Preston Groff and Timmy Cloak pitched the final two frames, combining for two unearned runs, two strikeouts and one hit.

Panthers stay on the prowl

Already leading Harrisburg by nine runs in the bottom of the third inning Thursday, East Pennsboro’s Justin Bentzel uncorked a grand slam over the left field fence to punctuate an 18-3 win for the Panthers in Enola.

East Penn (2-1, 2-0 Capital) pushed across 10 runs in the opening inning and followed up with eight in the third. The Panthers recorded eight hits, and four Cougar errors aided the East Penn cause. Among the eight knocks were doubles from Andrew Swenson, Jovi DeJesus and Andrew Seibert while Bentzel and Isaac Gilbert led the team with four and three RBIs each.

Steel Bayer hurled three innings in the win, scattering four hits on three runs (two earned) and fanned five. Ronny De Leon and Wesley Pena were responsible for Harrisburg’s two RBIs, and the Cougars scored their final run on an error.

Thursday's scores

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro 7, Big Spring 7 (suspended through 9 inn.)

Boiling Springs 11, Northern 5

Shippensburg 6, West Perry 2

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro 18, Harrisburg 3 (3 inn.)

Camp Hill 10, Trinity 0 (5 inn.)

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg 8, York Suburban 2

Friday's schedule

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.

Halifax at Camp Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Central York, 2 p.m.

High School Baseball: 5 Sentinel area players to watch during the 2023 season Maddex LaBuda, sr., P/OF, Boiling Springs With a fastball touching upward of 94 mph, LaBuda looks to build off junior campaign highlighted by a 0.75 earned-run average. The Liberty commit fanned 60 batters across 37 innings of work last season and finished with a 2-3 record. At the dish, LaBuda knocked a .259 average, one home run and plated seven. His year was complete with a Colonial All-Division First Team nod. Thomas Davenport, sr., INF/P, Carlisle Last year’s co-Keystone All-Division Player of the Year, Davenport will be Carlisle’s lead man in a mission back to the District 3 Class 6A postseason. Davenport contributed both at the plate and mound last spring, swinging to a .469 average with nine doubles, a home run and 26 RBIs. On the hill, he dealt a 3.42 earned-run average to go along with a 3-3 record and 30 strikeouts. Luke Parise, sr., UTIL, Camp Hill Parise was named last year’s Capital All-Division Player of the Year for his versatility. The Saint Joseph’s commit helped the Lions to conference and District 3 2A silver medals and blasted the opposition for a .409 average, six doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs. Parise drew a 1.32 ERA in his time on the bump, which included a 5-1 record and 91 strikeouts across 53 innings of work. Jeff Lougee, jr., SS, Mechanicsburg The Duke pledge was one of the driving forces behind Mechanicsburg’s 16-4 record and Mid-Penn Conference gold last spring. Lougee was an on-base machine, getting on at a .617 clip that underlined a .471 batting mark, 21 walks, 10 doubles, 10 stolen bags and a pair of moonshots. He shared Keystone Division Player of the Year honors with Davenport. Tucker Chamberlin, sr., INF/P, Shippensburg Committed to Millersville for his pitching repertoire, Chamberlin looks to help lead Shippensburg to the District 3 5A postseason. The right-handed pitcher put up a staggering line last spring, including a 6-1 record, a 1.05 ERA and 76 strikeouts. The Colonial All-Division Player of the Year was productive in the batter’s box as well, slugging a .339 average with four doubles and 17 runs scored.