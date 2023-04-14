Mechanicsburg’s Shawn Karpaitis, along with teammates Will Hummel and Henry Zercher, got on a pitching program the first of the year and challenged each other until opening day of the 2023 high school baseball season.

Karpaitis had never pitched before. But with the Wildcats short an arm following last year’s Mid-Penn title run, the senior wanted to help in any way possible.

Karpaitis is seeing the benefits, head coach Clay McAllister said, and Friday’s Keystone Division matchup against Bishop McDevitt was a prime example. The Bloomsburg commit worked 5 2/3 innings in his start, and with the help of a late offensive push, steered the Wildcats to an 8-5 comeback win over the Crusaders at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.

“I’m up for the challenge right now,” Karpaitis said. “I'm still getting used to it, trying to throw as many strikes as I can. A few things didn't go my way (today), but I like to try and work out of it and help my team a little bit.”

The Crusaders (2-4, 1-4) scored four runs (three earned) off Karpaitis, but the new ace minimized the damage. McDevitt struck for a first-inning run — a single from Nick Slogik — before Karpaitis rebounded with a three-up, three-down second and escaped a one-out bases-loaded jam in the third untouched.

Karpaitis piled up 11 total strikeouts while walking three and permitting four hits.

“He and our team are reaping the rewards of that healthy competition. It’s just that simple,” McAllister said. “You’ve seen Will (Hummel) do it. You’ve seen Shawn do it. They love to play baseball.”

With Karpaitis settling in on the mound, the Wildcat bats found their groove, erasing McDevitt’s one-run lead in the bottom of the first, as Zach Lochary plated Jeff Lougee, who led off with a double. Mechanicsburg (6-3, 4-2) grabbed its first lead in the third when Karpaitis drove in Lougee on a sacrifice fly to deep center.

“I wouldn't say there’s a calmness (to us), but we're all eager for wins, and we're trying to put as many runs up as we can,” Karpaitis said. “But at the same time, we're approaching every single game the same.”

The Crusaders responded in the top half of the fourth, sparked by a hit-by-pitch and an error at first. Two runs came across when Tyler Shroy punched a single past second base, and Connor Reynolds tacked on a run with a single down the left-field line.

But the Wildcats’ confidence resurfaced in the fifth after Karpaitis retired six of the next seven batters he faced. Zercher posted Karpaitis on an RBI single, and courtesy runner Gavin Renard took home on a wild pitch to even the score.

Kale Clark gave Mechanicsburg the lead for good, legging out an infield single to third that scored Zercher. Three more runs came around for the ‘Cats in the sixth, with Karpaitis, Zercher and Cody Fey recording RBIs.

“I was just happy that I was able to get that even though I didn't hit the ball very hard,” Clark said. “I’m in a little slump right now, and I just tried to get out of that. Doing anything I can to get on base.”

Fey pitched the final 1 1/3 innings for Mechanicsburg, allowing a run on three hits. McDevitt southpaw starter Bryson Neri went four innings, scattering two runs on four hits and fanning six.

Three Crusaders surrendered the remaining six runs across the final two frames.

“These kinds of games pay off for you late in the year. They really do,” McAllister said. “They build up confidence, knowing that you can come back and that you can win. … Baseball's a hard sport. There's a lot of mental pieces to it.”

