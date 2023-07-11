Striking for five runs in the first three innings, and spotting another four in the fifth, Mechanicsburg Post 109 evaded elimination Tuesday in the Cumberland County American Legion Baseball tournament with a 10-2 win over Mt. Holly Post 674.

Elsewhere, in the winner’s bracket, Hampden Township and New Cumberland Post 143 were tied 2-2 through the top of the ninth inning before having to suspend their game due to darkness. The game will resume at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The loser will face Mechanicsburg at 1 p.m. for a chance to reach the final while the winner secures a spot in the championship tilt scheduled for 5 p.m.

Mechanicsburg churned out 15 hits en route to the eight-run victory. Henry Zercher spearheaded the offensive success with a 4 for 4 performance, including a two-run triple in the fifth. Zach Lochary added another pair of RBIs while Eli Pratt, Owen Rynex, Nick Patrick and Eli Reider each plated a run.

Cody Fey earned the win in 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits on an unearned run while striking out two. Alex Woodring (1 1/3 innings) Grady Weaver (two innings) and Lochary (one inning) each pitched in relief.

Joey George drove in Mt. Holly’s first run on a third-inning single to center. Jonah Richardson scored the final tally on an error at short in the fifth. Mt. Holly starting pitcher Wyatt Speece spun 4 2/3 innings and was charged with six runs (four earned) across 10 hits.

In New Cumberland, Hampden jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when Colin Basehore swatted a sacrifice fly to right, and Jason Madrak followed with an RBI single. Madrak also worked 7 2/3 innings on the bump, scattering five hits on two unearned runs while fanning nine.

Hampden errors turned into a two-run response from New Cumberland in the fifth. Simon Wehr posted on a Madrak error, and Jordan Negley capitalized two at-bats later, shooting an RBI single into center for the equalizer. Negley pitched six innings, surrendering four hits on two runs (one earned), walking five and punching out five.

