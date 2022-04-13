Mechanicsburg baseball carries on program legacy with 1,000th win

When head baseball coach Clay McAllister came to Mechanicsburg in 1998 as an assistant, he couldn’t have asked for a better mentor than Don Shirley.

Shirley, who held the reins to the Wildcat program from 1972 to 2005, steered Mechanicsburg to 471 wins, 18 District 3 playoff appearances, nine division or league championships and a pair of PIAA state tournament berths.

More than 20 years later, McAllister and the 2022 Wildcats continue to carry on the legacy that Shirley — and the coaches and players before him — had built since the birth of the Wildcat program.

Monday evening, at Bishop McDevitt High School, the Wildcats added to that legacy by capturing the program’s 1,000th win in an 8-0 blanking of the Crusaders.

“I dreamed someday of being a teacher and getting a program to run as my own,” McAllister said after the 1,000th win Monday. “I got to Mechanicsburg, and there's Don Shirley — tough to find a better mentor to coach with in him. I'm blessed to have been able to coach with him for six years before he passed and learn the traditions of this program, and have a guy like him help teach me the right way to do things. And so I'm forever, forever grateful to get here at the right time and I’m certainly blessed to be the coach here.”

While Shirley, who died in 2005 at age 55, is responsible for nearly half of the Mechanicsburg program's victories, the path to the 1,000th win began in 1924 when the Wildcat baseball program was founded. The Wildcats started with a 3-3 record in their debut campaign and have since forged 68 winning seasons leading up to a 7-1 start this spring.

Across the 99 seasons of play, Mechanicsburg has been under the direction of 16 coaches, with Shirley (34 years) and McAllister (17) serving in the role the longest. McAllister also ranks second to Shirley with 192 wins.

Moments like Monday would’ve made Shirley proud.

“He would have probably said, “It's just one win, just one game and they've won 999 others,’” Scott Shirley, the son of Don Shirley, said about his dad’s reaction. “But I think inside, he would have definitely felt that it was a nice reward for a lot of hard effort.

“I think he really kind of viewed coaching as his ministry. He really invested a lot into the kids and the community of Mechanicsburg. And I think the community of Mechanicsburg has gone to great lengths to keep his memory alive. … He's definitely not forgotten, which is really, really cool, and I think that’s really a testament to the program and to the community.”

Mechanicsburg’s milestone moment came in commanding fashion Monday. Complementing eight runs at the plate, sophomore pitcher Reese Young hurled a complete-game one-hit shutout. Perfect through six innings, the second-year southpaw surrendered a bloop single to Crusader catcher Nate Kinsey with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Young allowed the lone hit while striking out 11 batters and didn’t issue a walk. He needed just 74 pitches to work his way through the outing.

“I was excited a little bit out there,” Young said, “just attacking all the hitters.”

At the plate, the Wildcats received contributions up and down the lineup. Eli Pratt strung together a 4-for-4 evening with four singles, one walk and one RBI from the No. 2 hole in the batting order. Shawn Karpaitis plated a pair of runs on a first-inning single to pace the ‘Cats while Dylan Hellam, Max Cavada and Zach Lochary each drove in a run as well.

Sophomore Jeff Lougee registered the Wildcats’ only extra-base knock, a double off the left-field wall in the top of the second inning. The Duke University commit was also hit by two pitches and drew a walk.

Players like Lougee are following similar paths of those considered to be the Mechanicsburg greats — names such as Shawn Abner, Major League Baseball's No. 1 overall draft pick in 1984, Mike Edwards and current Los Angeles Angels minor league pitcher Hayden Seig. The Mechanicsburg baseball alumni have all played a part in achieving the milestone.

“It’s a great accomplishment for the program,” Lougee said, “and just for us to be able to say that we were the 1,000th win, it's really just neat and something that only us can do. As a team, we're excited, but we’re looking towards bigger things coming further and to just continue to keep winning like the ones that came before us.”

“Our kids have been talking about this for weeks,” McAllister said, “wanting to be the team that gets it done. They talk about the alumni, they want to see the statistics from years past … they want to know about those guys. And that’s pretty cool.”

With win No. 1,000 now under their belt, the Wildcats push on, pursuing more victories in hopes of reaching the postseason.

And along the way, they'll continue to build on the legacy of the Wildcat baseball program.

“I think just proud for our district, proud for our community, proud of our program, proud of all the coaches and players that came before us,” McAllister said, “and I think it is special to see it mean that much, for them to get so excited. They're a good group. They're a neat group. They love to play and they don't really care who gets the credit, and it just gives us a chance to do some more of this I think.”

“I think part of keeping my dad's memory alive, selfishly,” Scott Shirley said, “is keeping the program relevant and keeping the program competitive. So, I think baseball's been a part of Mechanicsburg’s DNA for a long time, and I think it's important to the community that they're able to celebrate milestones like this. There's a legacy of great players that have come through and they continue to come through.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

