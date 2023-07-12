Ball four to Mechanicsburg’s Henry Zercher skipped to the backstop at Hampden Township’s Creekview Park South in the ninth inning of a 1-1 game for the the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship, and pinch runner Cody Fey saw his opportunity.

Fey, in his first action of the championship game, took off from third base and beat the throw to the plate. Already nursing a sore back, he absorbed contact from Hampden Township pitcher Ryan Balaban but touched home first for the go-ahead run.

Owen Rynex provided an insurance RBI single to left field on the ensuing at-bat, and Mechanicsburg Post 109 captured its first county Legion baseball title since 2002 with a 3-1 nine-inning decision.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Mechanicsburg head coach Scott Cavada. “It was a team effort, especially on the mound, with some really unsung guys.”

A trio of pitchers helped Mechanicsburg (11-6) keep the Hampden bats cool on a warm, muggy night. Landon Mark pitched the final 3 2/3 innings, including a perfect ninth that he punctuated with his third strikeout of the evening. He allowed three hits and zero walks and kept Hampden scoreless despite working with runners on base in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

“He battled,” Cavada said. “The few outings I’ve let Landon go, he’s done well, and he sure settled them down tonight.”

Mark’s outing featured an inauspicious start, as Hampden’s Paddy Hernjak greeted him with a line drive to left field with a runner on, but Mark induced an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play four pitches later.

“I haven’t pitched that much this season,” he said, “but whenever I got the call, I was ready for it. I’ve been waiting for that call, actually.”

Hampden Township (12-4) had scratched across its only run of the game in the sixth inning against Dane Mark, Landon’s younger brother. Kaden Schoenly drove a one-out triple to the base of the fence in center field and scored when Balaban singled in the next at-bat. The sequence produced two of the six hits from the defending county champions. Schoenly’s triple was the only extra-base hit of the night.

“We were hitting the ball,” said Hampden assistant coach Jason Carruthers, “but we just couldn’t find the gaps today. It was just one of those situations. We left too many runners on base.”

Hampden reserved its spot in the championship game by completing a 3-2 nine-inning victory over New Cumberland Post 143 Wednesday morning in the completion of game that was suspended Tuesday night due to darkness. Mechanicsburg ousted New Cumberland with a 14-1 victory in five innings early Wednesday afternoon and carried that confidence into the championship game. Zach Lochary, who collected six RBIs against New Cumberland, came through with an RBI single that scored Nick Patrick in the top of the second against Hampden Township starting pitcher Ryan Remetta.

It allowed Mechanicsburg starter Alex Woodring to settle in. Woodring faced the Hampden lineup one time through the order, allowing one hit while striking out one, walking one and hitting two batters. He turned it over to Dane Mark, who picked up three strikeouts with zero walks and allowed the one run on two hits.

“That depth was huge,” Cavada said of his pitchers. “They can throw the ball across the plate. I don’t’ have anybody who’s overpowering. The two overpowering kids were the high school kids, but I had kids who could throw off-speed, mix in their fastball, locate and keep the ball down.”

Eli Pratt, a recent Mechanicsburg graduate and Bridgewater commit, caught all 14 innings Wednesday.

“I had a solid core of about nine players who were here almost all the time,” Cavada said. “They were good teammates. They loved to play with each other.”

Both Mechanicsburg and Hampden qualified for the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 Tournament scheduled for Friday through Tuesday at Waynesboro High School. Mechanicsburg had to withdraw due to a lack of players available. Despite the abrupt end to the season, the players savored the program’s first county crown in more than two decades.

“We finally got a group together,” Landon Mark said, “got hot at the right tine and put together a good playoff run for the win.”

Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Hampden Township for county Legion baseball title