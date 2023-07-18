For the second day in a row, a late Hampden Township rally fell short in the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 Tournament at Waynesboro Area High School.

Hampden fell into an 8-0 hole Tuesday against Northeastern on its way to an 8-3 season-ending loss in the double-elimination tournament. Hampden suffered its first loss Monday with a 6-3 setback to Paxton after falling behind 6-0.

With Tuesday's win, Northeastern survived to play another day, advancing to face Paxton in Wednesday's finals scheduled to begin at noon.

Northeastern jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run double from Ethan` Reibold and a wild pitch that allowed Brandt Johnson to score.

A single in the fourth inning from Johnson led to two more runs and chased Hampden starting pitcher Ace Perry, who allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits while striking out one and walking two. The sixth and seventh runs scored on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly during the next two at-bats. Northeastern added an eighth run in the bottom of the fifth with a Derek Gross single.

Hampden (14-6) plated one run in the top of the sixth and three runs in the top of the seventh that featured three hits, a walk and a balk. Caleb Rau, Colin Basehore, Kyler Parks and Paddy Hernjak drove in one run each before Quinn Shindler recorded the final out.

Konner Reeser started on the mound for Northeastern, pitching the first five innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out eight while walking five. Zack Ball pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief before handing the ball to Shindler.

