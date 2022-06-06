Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for June 6

BASEBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 6A
Hatboro Horsham at Warwick, 1 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon vs. Cumberland Valley at West Mifflin, 1:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair vs. Altoona at Mansion Park, Altoona, 4 p.m.
West Chester Henderson vs. Olney Charter at Neumann University, 4 p.m.
Owen J. Roberts vs. Emmaus at Boyertown, 4 p.m.
LaSalle College vs. Pennsbury at Lincoln, Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Hazleton vs. Coatesville at Mountain Top Legion Field, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. Manheim Township at DeSales University, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
West Allegheny vs. Thomas Jefferson at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Southern Lehigh vs. Donegal at DeSales University, 3:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Ephrata, 4 p.m.
Upper Dublin vs. Exeter at Villanova, Plymouth Township, 4 p.m.
Archbishop Wood vs. Strath Haven at LaSalle Ward Field, Wyndmoor, 4 p.m.
Central Mountain vs. Bethel Park at Lock Haven University, 4 p.m.
Marple Newtown at Manheim Central, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove vs. Susquehannock at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Monsignor Bonner vs. Fleetwood at Lincoln, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Cathedral Prep vs. Laurel Highlands at Mercyhurst University, 2 p.m.
Nueva Esperanza at Saucon Valley, 4 p.m.
Litlestown at Holy Ghost Prep, 4 p.m.
Bellefonte vs. Montour at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.
Somerset at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Wyoming Area vs. Montoursville at Wilkes University, 4:30 p.m.
Blue Mountain at East Pennsbooro, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Neumann-Goretti vs. Trinity at LaSalle Ward Field, Wyndmoor, 1 p.m.
South Park vs. Franklin at Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.
Punxutawney vs. Penns Valley at Showers Field, DuBois, 4 p.m.
Mohawk at Central-Martinsburg, 4 p.m.
Lake Lehman vs. Panther Valley at Misericordia University, 4:30 p.m.
Fairview vs. Hopewell at Mercyhurst, 4:30 p.m.
Scranton Prep at Central Columbia, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Philadelphia Academy at War Memorial Field, Ephrata, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Portage at Everett, 2 p.m.
Dock Mennonite vs. Delone Catholic at Widener University, 4 p.m.
Masterman at Schuylkill Haven, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic vs. Redbank at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Johnsonburg vs. Burgettstown at Berwind Park, St. Marys, 4 p.m.
Riverside vs. Mount Union, 4 p.m.
West Middlesex vs. Neshannock at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. South Williamsport at University of Scranton, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Seagertown vs. Eden Christian at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.
Benton vs. Halifax at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Greenwood, 4 p.m.
Union vs. Clarion Limestone at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Williamsburg at Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.
Jenkintown at MMI Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop McCort vs. Rockwood at Point Stadium, Johnstown, 6 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic vs. Rochester at Showers Field, DuBois, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
PIAA Championships
First Round
Class 6A
Whitehall at North Penn, noon
Spring-Ford vs. St. Huberts at Cardinal O’Hara, 2 p.m.
Garnet Valley at Penn Manor, 4 p.m.
Manheim Township at Pennsbury, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Quakertown at Norhampton, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Haverford at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
North Hills at Central Mountain, 3 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Armstrong, 3:30 p.m.
Lampeter-Strasburg at West Chester Rustin, 4 p.m.
Upper Perkiomen at Exeter, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Twin Valley, 4 p.m.
South Western at Pittston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Cardinal O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.
Shippensburg vs. Southern Lehigh at Patriot Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Villa Joseph Maria at Science Leadership at North Penn, 2 p.m.
Villa Maria vs. Burrell at Penn State Behrend, 3 p.m.
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Archbishop Ryan at Patriots Park, Allentown, 4 p.m.
Big Spring at Archbishop Wood, 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Hamburg, 4 p.m.
Beaver Area vs. Fleetwood at Neshannock, 4 p.m.
Clearfield vs. Franklin at Heindl Field, DuBois, 5 .m.
Shamokin vs. Tunkhannock at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Philadelphia Academy vs. Palmerton at Cardinal O’Hara, 12 p.m.
Karns City vs. Harbor Creek at Heindl Field, DuBois, 1 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Westmont Hilltop at Mars, 2 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area vs. Southmoreland at Milesburg Little League Complex, 4 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Corry, 4 p.m.
Lewisburg at Palisades, 4 p.m.
Susquenita at Mid Valley, 4 p.m.
Kutztown vs. Neumann-Goretti at Lyons Battlefield, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Johnsonburg vs. Muncy at Benzinnger Park, St. Marys, 1 p.m.
Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 2 p.m.
Williams Valley at Conwell-Egan, 2 p.m.
Reynolds vs. Laurel at Allegheny College, 3 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimel at Upper Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Southern Huntingdon, 4 p.m.
South Williamsport vs. Elk Lake at Elm Park, Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Frazier at Everett, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Union vs. Shade at Neshannock, noon
Seagertown vs. Elk County Catholic at Allegheny College, 1 p.m.
Old Forge vs. Cowanesque Valley at University of Scranton, 1 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Heindl Field, DuBois, 3 p.m.
West Greene at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.
Halifax at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.
Glendale at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.
Montgomery vs. Tri-Valley at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.