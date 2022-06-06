 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for June 6

  • 0
Baseball stock photo

BASEBALL

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

First Round

Class 6A

Hatboro Horsham at Warwick, 1 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. Cumberland Valley at West Mifflin, 1:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Altoona at Mansion Park, Altoona, 4 p.m.

West Chester Henderson vs. Olney Charter at Neumann University, 4 p.m.

Owen J. Roberts vs. Emmaus at Boyertown, 4 p.m.

LaSalle College vs. Pennsbury at Lincoln, Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Hazleton vs. Coatesville at Mountain Top Legion Field, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Manheim Township at DeSales University, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

People are also reading…

West Allegheny vs. Thomas Jefferson at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Southern Lehigh vs. Donegal at DeSales University, 3:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Ephrata, 4 p.m.

Upper Dublin vs. Exeter at Villanova, Plymouth Township, 4 p.m.

Archbishop Wood vs. Strath Haven at LaSalle Ward Field, Wyndmoor, 4 p.m.

Central Mountain vs. Bethel Park at Lock Haven University, 4 p.m.

Marple Newtown at Manheim Central, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove vs. Susquehannock at Bowman Field, Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Monsignor Bonner vs. Fleetwood at Lincoln, Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cathedral Prep vs. Laurel Highlands at Mercyhurst University, 2 p.m.

Nueva Esperanza at Saucon Valley, 4 p.m.

Litlestown at Holy Ghost Prep, 4 p.m.

Bellefonte vs. Montour at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.

Somerset at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Wyoming Area vs. Montoursville at Wilkes University, 4:30 p.m.

Blue Mountain at East Pennsbooro, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Neumann-Goretti vs. Trinity at LaSalle Ward Field, Wyndmoor, 1 p.m.

South Park vs. Franklin at Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.

Punxutawney vs. Penns Valley at Showers Field, DuBois, 4 p.m.

Mohawk at Central-Martinsburg, 4 p.m.

Lake Lehman vs. Panther Valley at Misericordia University, 4:30 p.m.

Fairview vs. Hopewell at Mercyhurst, 4:30 p.m.

Scranton Prep at Central Columbia, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic vs. Philadelphia Academy at War Memorial Field, Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Portage at Everett, 2 p.m.

Dock Mennonite vs. Delone Catholic at Widener University, 4 p.m.

Masterman at Schuylkill Haven, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic vs. Redbank at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Johnsonburg vs. Burgettstown at Berwind Park, St. Marys, 4 p.m.

Riverside vs. Mount Union, 4 p.m.

West Middlesex vs. Neshannock at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. South Williamsport at University of Scranton, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Seagertown vs. Eden Christian at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.

Benton vs. Halifax at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Tri-Valley at Greenwood, 4 p.m.

Union vs. Clarion Limestone at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Williamsburg at Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

Jenkintown at MMI Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort vs. Rockwood at Point Stadium, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic vs. Rochester at Showers Field, DuBois, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

PIAA Championships

First Round

Class 6A

Whitehall at North Penn, noon

Spring-Ford vs. St. Huberts at Cardinal O’Hara, 2 p.m.

Garnet Valley at Penn Manor, 4 p.m.

Manheim Township at Pennsbury, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Quakertown at Norhampton, 4 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Haverford at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

North Hills at Central Mountain, 3 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Armstrong, 3:30 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg at West Chester Rustin, 4 p.m.

Upper Perkiomen at Exeter, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Twin Valley, 4 p.m.

South Western at Pittston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Cardinal O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.

Shippensburg vs. Southern Lehigh at Patriot Park, Allentown, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Villa Joseph Maria at Science Leadership at North Penn, 2 p.m.

Villa Maria vs. Burrell at Penn State Behrend, 3 p.m.

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Archbishop Ryan at Patriots Park, Allentown, 4 p.m.

Big Spring at Archbishop Wood, 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Hamburg, 4 p.m.

Beaver Area vs. Fleetwood at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Clearfield vs. Franklin at Heindl Field, DuBois, 5 .m.

Shamokin vs. Tunkhannock at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Philadelphia Academy vs. Palmerton at Cardinal O’Hara, 12 p.m.

Karns City vs. Harbor Creek at Heindl Field, DuBois, 1 p.m.

Avonworth vs. Westmont Hilltop at Mars, 2 p.m.

Bald Eagle Area vs. Southmoreland at Milesburg Little League Complex, 4 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Corry, 4 p.m.

Lewisburg at Palisades, 4 p.m.

Susquenita at Mid Valley, 4 p.m.

Kutztown vs. Neumann-Goretti at Lyons Battlefield, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Johnsonburg vs. Muncy at Benzinnger Park, St. Marys, 1 p.m.

Our Lady of Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 2 p.m.

Williams Valley at Conwell-Egan, 2 p.m.

Reynolds vs. Laurel at Allegheny College, 3 p.m.

Claysburg-Kimel at Upper Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Southern Huntingdon, 4 p.m.

South Williamsport vs. Elk Lake at Elm Park, Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Frazier at Everett, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Union vs. Shade at Neshannock, noon

Seagertown vs. Elk County Catholic at Allegheny College, 1 p.m.

Old Forge vs. Cowanesque Valley at University of Scranton, 1 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Heindl Field, DuBois, 3 p.m.

West Greene at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.

Halifax at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.

Glendale at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.

Montgomery vs. Tri-Valley at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tampa Bay Rays players remove LGBTQ+ logo from team’s uniform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News