Legion Baseball: Previewing the 2021 PA Region 4 tournament

“I don’t know what we’re going to do when we go to play,” said New Cumberland coach George “Turtle” Estep. “I don’t know who we’re going to have. I don’t know how many arms we’ll have, but it doesn’t matter. We’d show up with nine guys on some days this year and win. It was a different nine here or 12 there or 11, but these guys … they’re loose. They’re gamers.”

New Cumberland draws York-Adams champion New Oxford (13-2) in Friday’s first round and the tournament’s first game scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Mechanicsburg Post 109 (9-6) also has a chance to play for a Region 4 crown, earning a berth as the host team and opening play in the first-round finale, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., against Lebanon County champion Myerstown (13-1).

Reigning region champs

Because the American Legion canceled the 2020 postseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last Region 4 trophy went to Paxton/Harrisburg Post 730 in 2019. Only one player from that team — catcher Kyle Belmont — remains on the roster, but coach John Mazzolla’s team (14-4) won the Dauphin County title to earn the chance to defend its region title. Paxton opens the tournament Friday with a game scheduled for noon against York runner-up Red Lion Post 543 (14-2).