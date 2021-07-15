Legion Baseball: Previewing the 2021 PA Region 4 tournament

A summertime staple for ballplayers makes its return to Cumberland County for the first time in 30 years Friday, as teams from across central Pennsylvania descend on Mechanicsburg’s Memorial Park for the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 4 Tournament
The five-day, double-elimination playoff features league champions from across the Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon and York county leagues. Cumberland County last staged the region tournament when Carlisle hosted in 1990.
Following is a preview of the tournament with notes, storylines and a look at the tournament field.
Path through the playoffs
The tournament’s double-elimination format will whittle down the eight-team field over the course of five days, leaving two teams to play for the Region 4 title and a chance to advance to the state tournament scheduled to unfold July 24-28 at Ephrata’s War Memorial Field.
Local entries
New Cumberland Post 143 (12-3) fought its way into the Region 4 field by capturing its first Cumberland County title since 2017, winning three games on the final day of the league tournament Tuesday. The combined 300-pitch performance led to restrictions on which players would be available to take the mound at the start of the tournament based on Legion baseball’s pitch-rest rules.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do when we go to play,” said New Cumberland coach George “Turtle” Estep. “I don’t know who we’re going to have. I don’t know how many arms we’ll have, but it doesn’t matter. We’d show up with nine guys on some days this year and win. It was a different nine here or 12 there or 11, but these guys … they’re loose. They’re gamers.”
New Cumberland draws York-Adams champion New Oxford (13-2) in Friday’s first round and the tournament’s first game scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Mechanicsburg Post 109 (9-6) also has a chance to play for a Region 4 crown, earning a berth as the host team and opening play in the first-round finale, scheduled for 5:30 p.m., against Lebanon County champion Myerstown (13-1).
Reigning region champs
Because the American Legion canceled the 2020 postseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last Region 4 trophy went to Paxton/Harrisburg Post 730 in 2019. Only one player from that team — catcher Kyle Belmont — remains on the roster, but coach John Mazzolla’s team (14-4) won the Dauphin County title to earn the chance to defend its region title. Paxton opens the tournament Friday with a game scheduled for noon against York runner-up Red Lion Post 543 (14-2).
The third game in Friday’s quadruple-header pits Franklin County champion Waynesboro Post 15 (13-5-3) against Dauphin runner-up Upper Dauphin (13-5), which earned a Region 4 tournament berth with a Bronson Kelly walk-off home run to reach the county championship game.
Saturday’s schedule
The four winning teams Friday advance to the winner’s bracket, which features games scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5:30 Saturday. The four losing teams face elimination when they take the field in Saturday’s games scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and noon.
