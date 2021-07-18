Legion Baseball: Paxton Post 730 eliminates New Cumberland Post 143 from Region 4 Tournament with sixth-inning score

Paxton Post 730’s Julian Santana dug into the batter’s box in the bottom of the sixth Sunday in a tie game and with the season on the line against New Cumberland Post 143 at Mechanicsburg’s Rickenbach-Shirley Field. An 0-1 pitch had skipped off home plate, ricocheted off the New Cumberland catcher and bounced off Santana’s face with nobody out.
The shortstop shook it off.
Santana dropped a bunt down the third-base line, beat the throw to first and later scored the go-ahead run in Paxton’s 5-4 season-saving victory in the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 4 Tournament.
Paxton (16-5) stays alive in the double-elimination tournament to face Upper Dauphin (15-6) in an elimination game scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday. The second game, scheduled for 5:30, features Myerstown (16-1), which has yet to lose in the playoff, and New Oxford (15-3).
Post 143, the Cumberland County champion and the county league’s final team in contention, bowed out with the loss Sunday.
“This is one of the best groups I ever had,” said Post 143 coach George “Turtle” Estep. “When they get here, they compete. They work their butts off.”
Legion Baseball: On Day 2 of Region 4 Tournament, New Cumberland Post 143 extends stay, Mechanicsburg Post 109 bows out
In a pair of elimination games Saturday at Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland defeated Waynesboro 11-4 while Mechanicsburg dropped a 2-0 decision to Red Lion.
New Cumberland (12-6) saw that work pay off with two runs in the top of the first inning and two more in the third thanks to a pair of two-run singles off the bat of Cam Goodling.
Both times, Paxton (16-5) answered immediately with two-run bursts of its own against New Cumberland starting pitcher Brady Ward, both with two outs. In the first inning, Zach Radzik drove in Nathaniel Dorris with a double to right field and later scored on a misplayed ball in the outfield. In the third, Alex Yarrish delivered a two-run single through the right side of the infield, scoring Kyle Belmont and Christian Foltz.
“Two runs (allowed) that early in the game,” said Paxton coach John Mazzola, “is not going to discourage us at all. We got tough at-bats. We got the pitch count up, and it worked out.”
Paxton had lost earlier Sunday, in the resumption of Saturday’s weather-suspended winner’s bracket game against Myerstown, by giving up a four-run lead to Myerstown and losing in the bottom of the 10th.
“The guys bounced back. Right after the game,” Mazzola said. “you could see it was on their faces, and we told them, ‘It’s not over.’”
Santana had been 0-for-3 at the plate when the carom hit him in the face in the sixth inning against New Cumberland with the game tied.
“Sometimes, a thing like that can shake you up a little bit,” Mazzola said, “but I like to see him up in any situation. He’s going to battle, and it doesn’t matter if he’s in a little slump or not. He’s going to give you a good at-bat.”
Myerstown’s Dakota Smith leaned in on the tall mound at Memorial Park’s Rickenbach-Shirley Field Friday evening with two outs in the seventh i…
After Santana sparked the lineup with the bunt single, he advanced to third on a Belmont single and charged home on a Dorris ground ball to Post 143 shortstop Nate Uzelac, sliding under the throw and the tag.
New Cumberland limited the damage later in the inning when Brandon Olinger chased down a sinking line drive in right field for the third out with two runners on base, and he gave Post 143 a spark in the top of the seventh with a leadoff single to center field, advancing to third on a pair of wild pitches.
But Paxton starting pitcher Tyson Gill, and later Yarrish in relief, retired the rest of the New Cumberland hitters.
“They don’t get down,” Estep said of his Post 143 players. “We had two outs in the top of the seventh and a guy on third. Everybody was talking. Everybody was working hard to try and get that last hit to tie the game up.”
Sunday’s other games
Myerstown 5, Paxton 4 (10 innings): Paused through four innings Saturday due to weather, Paxton took a 2-0 lead into the game when it resumed Sunday and built the lead up to 4-0 through the top of the fifth. But a four-run bottom of the fifth from Myerstown tied the game, and Luke Hostetter’s hit in the 10th inning scored Lance Hains for the game-winning run.
New Oxford 8, Red Lion 6: A five-run second inning set the tone for New Oxford, which had seven of its hitters record an RBI. Red Lion (15-4) plated three runs in its final half-inning, including two on a Shane Guise single, but New Oxford pitcher Aaron Smith finished the complete-game outing by inducing a pop-out for the final out.
Myerstown 7, Upper Dauphin 1: Myerstown continued its role behind stellar pitching. Hostetter had the mound in the final game of the afternoon, allowing one run and one walk while striking out nine batters. Over 105 pitches. The Myerstown bats gave him a cushion with three runs in the third inning and three in the seventh to hand Upper Dauphin its first loss in the tournament.
