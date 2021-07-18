Legion Baseball: Paxton Post 730 eliminates New Cumberland Post 143 from Region 4 Tournament with sixth-inning score

+11 Legion Baseball: Myerstown's Smith stymies Mechanicsburg in Region 4 opener Myerstown’s Dakota Smith leaned in on the tall mound at Memorial Park’s Rickenbach-Shirley Field Friday evening with two outs in the seventh i…

After Santana sparked the lineup with the bunt single, he advanced to third on a Belmont single and charged home on a Dorris ground ball to Post 143 shortstop Nate Uzelac, sliding under the throw and the tag.

New Cumberland limited the damage later in the inning when Brandon Olinger chased down a sinking line drive in right field for the third out with two runners on base, and he gave Post 143 a spark in the top of the seventh with a leadoff single to center field, advancing to third on a pair of wild pitches.

But Paxton starting pitcher Tyson Gill, and later Yarrish in relief, retired the rest of the New Cumberland hitters.

“They don’t get down,” Estep said of his Post 143 players. “We had two outs in the top of the seventh and a guy on third. Everybody was talking. Everybody was working hard to try and get that last hit to tie the game up.”

Sunday’s other games

Myerstown 5, Paxton 4 (10 innings): Paused through four innings Saturday due to weather, Paxton took a 2-0 lead into the game when it resumed Sunday and built the lead up to 4-0 through the top of the fifth. But a four-run bottom of the fifth from Myerstown tied the game, and Luke Hostetter’s hit in the 10th inning scored Lance Hains for the game-winning run.