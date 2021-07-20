Legion Baseball: Paxton Post 730 defeats Myerstown for Region 4 crown

Paxton Post 730 won two games Tuesday to capture its second straight Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 title, defeating New Oxford and Myerstown on the final day of the tournament at Rickenbach-Shirley Field in Mechanicsburg.

Paxton (19-5) surrendered three runs to New Oxford (16-4) in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's first game and trailed 6-2 before a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth shifted the momentum. Christian Foltz drove in the go-ahead run, and Julian Santana and Zach Radzic each recorded two RBIs in the opener to give Nathaniel Dorris enough run support to finish a complete game on the mound.

The Dauphin County champions carried the momentum into the championship round, scoring multiple runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away from Myerstown (16-3). Tyson Gil led the offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three hits and two RBIs.

With the win, Paxton, which also captured the Region 4 title the last time the tournament was held in 2019, advances to the Pennsylvania American Legion state tournament scheduled to begin Saturday in Ephrata.

2021 PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament

At Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg