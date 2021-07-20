 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legion Baseball: Paxton Post 730 defeats Myerstown for Region 4 crown
0 Comments
alert
Legion Baseball

Legion Baseball: Paxton Post 730 defeats Myerstown for Region 4 crown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock.jpg

Paxton Post 730 won two games Tuesday to capture its second straight Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 title, defeating New Oxford and Myerstown on the final day of the tournament at Rickenbach-Shirley Field in Mechanicsburg.

Paxton (19-5) surrendered three runs to New Oxford (16-4) in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's first game and trailed 6-2 before a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth shifted the momentum. Christian Foltz drove in the go-ahead run, and Julian Santana and Zach Radzic each recorded two RBIs in the opener to give Nathaniel Dorris enough run support to finish a complete game on the mound.

The Dauphin County champions carried the momentum into the championship round, scoring multiple runs in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away from Myerstown (16-3). Tyson Gil led the offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three hits and two RBIs.

With the win, Paxton, which also captured the Region 4 title the last time the tournament was held in 2019, advances to the Pennsylvania American Legion state tournament scheduled to begin Saturday in Ephrata. 

2021 PA American Legion Region 4 Tournament

At Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg

Friday, July 16

New Oxford 5, New Cumberland 4

Paxton 6, Red Lion 0

Upper Dauphin 8, Waynesboro 5

Myerstown 3, Mechanicsburg 2

Saturday, July 17

Winner's Bracket

Upper Dauphin 3, New Oxford 2

Myerstown 5, Paxton 4 (10 innings, completed Sunday)

Elimination Bracket

New Cumberland 11, Waynesboro 4

(Waynesboro eliminated)

Red Lion 2, Mechanicsburg 0

(Mechanicsburg eliminated)

Sunday, July 18

Winner's Bracket

Myerstown 7, Upper Dauphin 1

Elimination Bracket

Paxton 5, New Cumberland 4

(New Cumberland eliminated)

Monday, July 19

Paxton 3, Upper Dauphin 0

(Upper Dauphin eliminated)

New Oxford 1, Myerstown 0

Tuesday, July 20

Paxton 7, New Oxford 6

(New Oxford eliminated)

Championship

Paxton 10, Myerstown 3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian Paralympic athlete hopes to inspire peers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News