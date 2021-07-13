Legion Baseball: New Cumberland Post 143 captures county crown with 3 wins Tuesday

The water-logged, wrinkle-filled American Legion baseball Cumberland County playoffs featured its share of twists and turns Tuesday, a final day of play that featured three teams, three games, two venues, aggressive sunlight and a decisive game under the lights.
But at the end of the winding road to the championship, New Cumberland Post 143 lifted the trophy.
"This is the way it's supposed to be, isn't it?" said New Cumberland coach George "Turtle" Estep, reaching out to hug one of his players while hiding a smile behind a bushy white mustache. "This is the way it's supposed to be."
New Cumberland knocked off Mechanicsburg Post 109, 4-3, and dealt Dillsburg Post 26 a pair of losses in the finals of the double-elimination tournament, 7-3 and 13-1, capturing its first county crown since 2017.
By sweeping Tuesday's triple feature, New Cumberland also punched its ticket to the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 tournament scheduled for Friday through Tuesday at Mechanicsburg's Memorial Park. Mechanicsburg also received an automatic berth as the tournament's host.
Shortstop Nate Uzelac set the tone in Tuesday's deciding game for New Cumberland (12-3), as he had throughout the afternoon, leading off the game with a single, stealing second base, advancing to third on a misfired pick-off attempt and scoring on an Ethan Pfeffer sacrifice fly to give his team a lead.
"It's been a long day," Uzelac said in a uniform covered head-to-toe in dirt. "The emotions were flowing. Everyone was having a good time. We were just ready to play."
It was all New Cumberland needed, as starting pitcher Parker Tarnoci stymied the Dillsburg offense, limiting it to seven hits, striking out seven and walking one through 6.2 innings.
"He's a rookie," Estep said. "He just came up. He was on Cedar Cliff's JV team. He caught a game. He pitched a game. He played third base. It's crazy."
Dillsburg (12-4), the last county champion in 2019 — no title was awarded due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 — had captured the tournament’s top seed in the regular season, defeating Mechanicsburg Saturday and New Cumberland Sunday to reach the final. But the bats fell flat in the final, save for three runs in the fifth inning of game one and one run in the sixth inning of the clincher.
"That's baseball, right?" said Dillsburg coach Erick Johnson. "Sometimes, you just don't have it. We didn't have it from the get-go tonight. It's the first time I've seen that all year."
New Cumberland pulled away in the clinching game with five runs in the fifth inning. Uzelac drew a leadoff walk, stole second, advanced to third on a sacrifice fly and beat a throw home on a fielder’s choice. Ethan Kocher, Chase Buch, Tarnoci and Michael Mose followed up by driving in runs.
Uzelac walked twice, scored two runs and stole four bases in the nightcap. He also drew a two-out walk that led to New Cumberland’s five-run third inning that broke open the first game.
"As a team, with two outs, it's crazy, " Uzelac said. "When two outs come, we start hitting the ball. It's just the mentality we have."
In order to advance to the final, New Cumberland needed a win over Mechanicsburg (9-6) as the home team in an elimination game played at Mechanicsburg’s Memorial Park due to field conditions. Falling behind 3-1 in the top of the third, New Cumberland rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning. Nate Uzelac drove in Nate Mankoski with a single and scored on a Brady Ward sacrifice fly.
Uzelac walked to lead off the fifth inning and later scored on a ground ball double play to give New Cumberland the lead. Brandon Olinger held Mechanicsburg hitless over the final two innings to close out the victory.
"Our hat's off to them," Estep said of Mechanicsburg. "They got their field ready, and they were already in (the region tournament). They could have sat back on their laurels and did nothing. (Dillsburg) could have done the same thing. They could have said, 'Hey, our field is too wet.' They got us out there. They got us to play. These guys did the rest."
