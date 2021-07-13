Legion Baseball: New Cumberland Post 143 captures county crown with 3 wins Tuesday

Uzelac walked twice, scored two runs and stole four bases in the nightcap. He also drew a two-out walk that led to New Cumberland’s five-run third inning that broke open the first game.

"As a team, with two outs, it's crazy, " Uzelac said. "When two outs come, we start hitting the ball. It's just the mentality we have."

In order to advance to the final, New Cumberland needed a win over Mechanicsburg (9-6) as the home team in an elimination game played at Mechanicsburg’s Memorial Park due to field conditions. Falling behind 3-1 in the top of the third, New Cumberland rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning. Nate Uzelac drove in Nate Mankoski with a single and scored on a Brady Ward sacrifice fly.

Uzelac walked to lead off the fifth inning and later scored on a ground ball double play to give New Cumberland the lead. Brandon Olinger held Mechanicsburg hitless over the final two innings to close out the victory.

"Our hat's off to them," Estep said of Mechanicsburg. "They got their field ready, and they were already in (the region tournament). They could have sat back on their laurels and did nothing. (Dillsburg) could have done the same thing. They could have said, 'Hey, our field is too wet.' They got us out there. They got us to play. These guys did the rest."

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

