Legion Baseball: Mechanicsburg to host PA Region 4 tournament

The Pennsylvania American Legion’s Region 4 baseball tournament is scheduled to return to Cumberland County for the first time in more than 30 years.

Memorial Park, home of Mechanicsburg’s Post 109 team, was approved to host the five-day double-elimination tournament, scheduled for July 16-20, that features champions from Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon and York county leagues.

By virtue of hosting, Mechanicsburg’s team receives an automatic bid into the tournament. A second Cumberland County team can play its way into the field during the county playoffs scheduled for July 10-13.

The last time a Cumberland County team hosted a Region 4 tournament, Carlisle won a pair of games book-ended by losses to Fredericksburg in August 1990.

Harrisburg Post 730 (Paxton) captured the 2019 Region 4 title with a championship-game victory over host Ephrata Post 429. The 2020 Legion baseball season was canceled.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

