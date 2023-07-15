Hampden Township and Shippensburg advanced in the winner’s bracket of the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 4 Tournament with first-round wins Saturday at Waynesboro Area Senior High School.

Hampden Township toppled Hummelstown 7-3 while Shippensburg Post 223 rallied to defeat Linglestown 3-2.

It sets up winner’s bracket games for both teams scheduled for 3 and 5:30 Sunday afternoon in Waynesboro with opponents to be determined.

A four-run fourth inning paced Hampden (13-4) to an opening win in the double-elimination tournament. With the bases loaded and his team leading 3-2, Ryan Balaban delivered a three-run triple to supply all the cushion his team would need. Paddy Hernjak added to the lead with a single later in the inning that scored Brady Hawkins for his second RBI of the day. Colin Basehore and Ayden Thelen also drove in runs for Hampden.

Balaban also finished the game on the mound, pitching the final 1 1/3 innings. He allowed one unearned run, struck out two and walked one in relief of John Shinn, who held Hummelstown Post 265 AAA to five hits and two unearned runs while striking out seven and walking three over 5 2/3 innings.

Earlier in the day, Shippensburg (14-3) posted one run in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead.

David Kunkleman drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth after a single from Tucker Chamberlin drove in his brother Troy Chamberlin to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. Troy Chamberlin earned a bases-loaded walk to open the Shippensburg scoring in the bottom of the second after Linglestown Post 272 plated a pair of unearned runs in the first.

Tucker Chamberlin, who pitched a complete game, limited the Linglestown bats the rest of the way. He allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked two while tossing 106 total pitches.

Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Hampden Township for county Legion baseball title