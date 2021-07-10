Legion Baseball: Dillsburg, New Cumberland win county playoff openers

Higher-seeded teams held serve in Cumberland County Legion baseball playoff openers Saturday evening.

Top-seeded Dillsburg Post 26 answered a sixth-inning rally from Mechanicsburg Post 109 with a sixth-inning surge of its own in a 7-4 victory at Northern High School. Meanwhile, No. 2 New Cumberland Post 143 held Hampden to four hits for a 4-0 shutout at Memorial Field, earning the right to face Dillsburg Sunday at 5 p.m. with a berth in the county's league championship game on the line.

Mechanicsburg and Hampden dropped into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament and meet Sunday -- in a game also scheduled for 5 at Creekview Park – needing a win to stay in the title hunt.

Garrett Webber seized the momentum for Dillsburg (11-2) in the sixth inning Saturday with a two-run single that scored Kade Kitts and Alec Welshans, turning a 3-4 deficit into a 5-4 lead. A pair of sacrifice flies added to the lead when flyouts from Alex Williams and Owen Kitts plated John Noll and Webber.

After Mechanicsburg’s Cody Fey reached on an error to lead off the top of the seventh, Webber – who pitched 1.2 innings to complement his two-RBI performance – retired the next three batters to close out the victory.