Legion Baseball: Dillsburg advances, Mechanicsburg plays on as county playoffs continue

A four-run second inning powered Dillsburg Post 26 to a 7-4 win over New Cumberland Post 143 Sunday, advancing the defending Cumberland County American Legion baseball league champion to the final scheduled for Tuesday.

The loss drops New Cumberland to the elimination bracket, where it’s scheduled to meet Mechanicsburg Post 109 – after a 1-0 winner over Hampden Township Sunday – in a game scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at New Cumberland’s Memorial Field with the other spot in the final on the line.

Dillsburg (12-2), which defeated Mechanicsburg in Saturday's opener, tailed 2-1 through one inning Sunday before Alex Williams drove in two runs with a single to give his team the lead. He later scored on a Nathan Harlacker single. Dillsburg tacked on another run in the second, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

With Dillsburg leading 6-4 in the top of the sixth, New Cumberland (9-3) loaded the bases with no outs. Dillsburg pitcher Josh Sullivan worked his way out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts sandwiching a pop-out. Sullivan pitched the final two innings for Dillsburg, closing out the victory while allowing one hit and no runs while striking out three and walking one.