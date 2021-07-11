Legion Baseball: Dillsburg advances, Mechanicsburg plays on as county playoffs continue

A four-run second inning powered Dillsburg Post 26 to a 7-4 win over New Cumberland Post 143 Sunday, advancing the defending Cumberland County American Legion baseball league champion to the final scheduled for Tuesday.
The loss drops New Cumberland to the elimination bracket, where it’s scheduled to meet Mechanicsburg Post 109 – after a 1-0 winner over Hampden Township Sunday – in a game scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at New Cumberland’s Memorial Field with the other spot in the final on the line.
Dillsburg (12-2), which defeated Mechanicsburg in Saturday's opener, tailed 2-1 through one inning Sunday before Alex Williams drove in two runs with a single to give his team the lead. He later scored on a Nathan Harlacker single. Dillsburg tacked on another run in the second, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
With Dillsburg leading 6-4 in the top of the sixth, New Cumberland (9-3) loaded the bases with no outs. Dillsburg pitcher Josh Sullivan worked his way out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts sandwiching a pop-out. Sullivan pitched the final two innings for Dillsburg, closing out the victory while allowing one hit and no runs while striking out three and walking one.
Higher-seeded teams held serve in Saturday’s playoff openers.
A Tyler Schwarzman RBI single in the top of the seventh inning made the difference for Mechanicsburg (9-5), which stayed in county title contention Sunday. Schwarzman registered two of his team’s eight hits. Eli Pratt also put together a multi-hit performance, and Cody Fey scored the game’s only run after reaching base with a one-out single in the final inning.
Hampden (8-4), which suffered a playoff-opening loss to New Cumberland Saturday, threatened Sunday with the game-tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh when Dylan Carruthers singled and stole second base with two outs, but Mechanicsburg’s Isaiah Zercher induced a lineout to finish a complete game on the mound. Zercher struck out four and walked two in his three-hit shutout, outdueling Caleb Cawthorne, who pitched the final six innings for Hampden, striking out six with zero walks while allowing just the one run.
Mechanicsburg, which already received a berth in next weekend’s PA Legion Region 4 tournament as the host team, defeated New Cumberland 3-2 in their only regular-season meeting on June 9.
