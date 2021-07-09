Legion Baseball: Cumberland County playoffs begin Saturday

Dillsburg wrapped up its regular season with three straight games against playoff-bound teams, splitting a doubleheader with Mechanicsburg Tuesday – falling 4-0 before picking up a 3-1 come-from-behind win – before closing out the regular season with a 3-0 win over New Cumberland Wednesday. In that victory, Owen Kitts homered, and Mason Yohn plated two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies. Three pitchers – John Noll, Alex Williams and Alec Welshans – combined for the four-hit shutout.

No. 2 New Cumberland (8-2)

Before the loss to Dillsburg Wednesday, New Cumberland picked up a key 5-4 win over Hampden Tuesday, clinching the tie-breaker for the No. 2 seed with the head-to-head victory. David Beard delivered the game-winning hit with a sixth-inning RBI single that scored Nathaniel Uzelac. Wednesday’s loss snapped New Cumberland’s eight-game win streak.

No. 3 Hampden Township (8-2)

After surging to an early lead in the standings, Hampden dropped two of its final five games in the regular season. Key players for Hampden heading into the weekend include Ryan Ness, who scored the game’s winning run in the team’s 4-3 win over Enola Tuesday, the last time Hampden took the field.

No. 4 Mechanicsburg (8-4)