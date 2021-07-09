Legion Baseball: Cumberland County playoffs begin Saturday

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pennsylvania American Legion Cumberland County playoffs return today, as four teams enter the tournament looking to secure supremacy among the area’s teams and advance to the region playoffs scheduled for July 16-20.
Dillsburg Post 26, the reigning champion, secured the top seed and the right to host No. 4 Mechanicsburg Post 109 in the first round at Northern High School. The other opener features No. 2 New Cumberland Post 143 hosting Hampden Township at Memorial Field.
Both games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
The winning teams advance to Sunday’s 5 p.m.semifinal with a chance to clinch a berth in the county championship game. The two losing teams drop into the consolation bracket and face each other, and elimination, Sunday at 5 p.m.
The double-elimination continues through Tuesday.
Vacations, scheduling conflicts, work and other baseball obligations have limited player availability over the weekend, but the teams hope to tread proverbial water with at least one win over the weekend to extend their tournament stays until they can field more complete rosters.
Here’s a look at each team heading into the tournament.
No. 1 Dillsburg (10-2)
Dillsburg wrapped up its regular season with three straight games against playoff-bound teams, splitting a doubleheader with Mechanicsburg Tuesday – falling 4-0 before picking up a 3-1 come-from-behind win – before closing out the regular season with a 3-0 win over New Cumberland Wednesday. In that victory, Owen Kitts homered, and Mason Yohn plated two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies. Three pitchers – John Noll, Alex Williams and Alec Welshans – combined for the four-hit shutout.
No. 2 New Cumberland (8-2)
Before the loss to Dillsburg Wednesday, New Cumberland picked up a key 5-4 win over Hampden Tuesday, clinching the tie-breaker for the No. 2 seed with the head-to-head victory. David Beard delivered the game-winning hit with a sixth-inning RBI single that scored Nathaniel Uzelac. Wednesday’s loss snapped New Cumberland’s eight-game win streak.
No. 3 Hampden Township (8-2)
After surging to an early lead in the standings, Hampden dropped two of its final five games in the regular season. Key players for Hampden heading into the weekend include Ryan Ness, who scored the game’s winning run in the team’s 4-3 win over Enola Tuesday, the last time Hampden took the field.
No. 4 Mechanicsburg (8-4)
Already owning a berth in the Region 4 tournament, scheduled for July 16-20, as the host team, Mechanicsburg opens its quest for a county crown with a clash against a familiar foe in Dillsburg. Saturday’s clash will be the fourth meeting between the teams since June 17. Dillsburg took the regular-season series, 2-1, but in its 4-0 victory Tuesday, Mechanicsburg’s Harrison Fegan and Tim Sucic combined to pitch a four-hit shutout, and Tyler Schwarzman and Max Cavada drove in two runs each.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross