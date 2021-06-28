Legion baseball: Cumberland County league heats up, heads into regular season's second half

The pandemic silenced the schedule for Cumberland County’s American Legion baseball contingent in 2020, shutting down the annual bridge between the high school season and the summer and disrupting the ballplayers’ routine and rhythm.

Order was restored, somewhat, when the county’s Legion league launched again in early June. Nine teams returned, with the exception of West Perry, forming two divisions for scheduling purposes and taking on the sprint of a 12-game regular season. The top four teams overall qualify for the league playoffs set for July 10-13.

The league’s champion advances to the Region 4 tournament scheduled for July 16-20, at a site to be determined, with the chance to advance to state and national playoffs.

Through the first half of the season, Hampden Township shot to the top of the division that includes Duncannon, Enola, New Cumberland and Red Land. In the other division, Dillsburg took the lead in a pack that also features Mechanicsburg, Newville and Mount Holly.

With half the schedule left on the slate, here’s a look at each of the Cumberland County Legion teams with notes, quotes and statistics.

Dillsburg Post 26 (Record: 7-1)