The Northern baseball team is running two races.

The first is in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division where the Polar Bears trail leaders Boiling Springs and Shippensburg by two games. The other is in the District 3 Class 5A postseason hunt with Northern holding the final of 16 playoff spots with six games remaining on the schedule.

Monday’s 12-2 mercy-rule win over Big Spring helped the Polar Bears cover ground in both quests. Senior Kade Kitts led the sprint, belting his first career home run, coming within a triple of the cycle and driving in four runs to help top the Bulldogs in five innings at Keystone Fieldhouse Sports Complex in Newville.

“This last year, I’ve really come to show my (power),” Kitts said. “These last few years, I’ve been a really good line-drive hitter. But with going to college, I’ve really gotten stronger and really worked out my legs, and it’s helped a lot.”

Kitts’ home run set the tone for a Polar Bear lineup that found itself in a one-run hole after the top of the first inning. Kitts sat back on a fastball from Big Spring southpaw Carson Hetrick and grooved the pitch over the center-field fence.

The blast sparked a two-out rally, as Northern (8-6, 6-5) struck for another pair of runs. Tanner McCoy steered a one-run double into the gap and Ryland Yinger followed with an RBI single past a diving first baseman.

“We faced Hetrick the last time out, and they beat us 7-2, and it was really like we were never in the game,” Northern head coach Brian Bonin said. “So when they brought him out, it was important for us (to start off strong). They score one in the first inning, and it’s how are we going to answer back? That home run was what I think it got us going and got us into the game.”

Kitts' spark carried into the second inning when he plated Alex Williams on an infield single. Mason Yohn extended the Northern lead to five with a sacrifice fly to center.

After the Bulldogs (5-9, 3-8) responded in the third, the Polar Bears went back to work in the fourth with three more runs. Kitts roped an RBI double into right while Yinger and Jaiden Augustine pushed across a tally each with a double and single.

Yinger finished the game with three RBIs, launching an additional double off the right-center fence in the fifth to polish off the victory. Yohn also totaled three RBIs, riding the left-field line for a two-run double ahead of Yinger’s at-bat.

“I've been talking to these guys all year,” Bonin said. “We’ll go through periods where we have three guys hitting and then six guys scuffling. Or we may have four guys hitting and five scuffling. And then when we put it together, we put up big runs. … It's like a box of chocolates. You don't know what you're gonna get from game to game, and that's the hardest thing.”

Caleb Stewart powered the Bulldog offense with both runs, recording RBIs on a single and double in the first and third innings. On the mound, Hetrick worked 1 1/3 innings before exiting for Aidan Sallie who went 2 2/3 and surrendered three runs. Chase Sturm pitched the final frame.

“We gotta go back to the drawing board and try to figure out how to get ourselves (out of this skid). At this point, it’s four in a row,” Big Spring head coach Jesse Bortner said. "And it's easy to keep it rolling that way. So we need something — maybe a senior step up and kind of lead us out.”

Northern starter Collin McDonald was steady in 4 1/3 innings on the hill, scattering five hits while walking four and striking out five.

“Every game is important,” Kitts said. “It's just one by one. It doesn't matter about standings or rankings right now. We just got to play our game.”