Josh Motter believes the best way to be a leader is by being you.

It’s the Big Spring senior's mantra every time he steps on the baseball diamond. Motter jokes he’s loud and outgoing, and is encouraging and positive toward his teammates. The qualities have made him a stalwart of the Bulldog program and one of the team's leaders.

As a home-schooled student, he’s not around his teammates and friends during the school day and doesn’t always see them outside the playing field. But his perspective on baseball — and life in general — has remained a steady influence on his unique leadership dynamic.

“I think a lot of home-schoolers jumping on public school sports teams can get caught in this loop of, ‘Oh man, I totally don't fit in because I don't go to school and I barely know these guys. How am I going to be able to be accepted?’” Motter said. “And I just have to give credit to God. He really was able to work me through and help me understand that it doesn't really matter whether I get to see these guys every day. It matters the example that I present to them when I'm with them, and who I am as a person and not changing because I want to fit in. Just be me.”

Motter’s authenticity has been key for a Bulldog program that’s still building its identity. Head coach Jesse Bortner took over the program three years ago and has authored improvements each season.

Big Spring qualified for the District 3 Class 4A postseason last year — the first time since 2017 — after forging a 7-13 regular season. The 2021 campaign ended in a 5-15 record, and Bortner’s debut year was shelved due to COVID-19.

“For us, with the game of baseball, obviously winning is great, but it's much, much bigger than that,” Bortner said. “We try to graduate seniors, and we try to look at them at the end and say, ‘Can you uphold these three characteristics in your entire life?’ And since my first year here, which (Josh) would have been a sophomore and a half, he's been one of those guys that undoubtedly from the beginning truly is insatiable, resilient, altruistic.”

Motter’s leadership has provided a pulse for the Bulldogs, and he invokes the qualities he first developed in the Newville Little League. The second baseman began playing baseball at 5 years old and remained in the youth program until he reached high school.

Motter played alongside most of his current varsity teammates at the start. Many of them deferred to club and travel teams in middle school but regrouped at Big Spring for their freshman season.

“I’ve been so blessed to be put in this situation,” Josh said. “I love these guys so much on my team, and I know that they love me back. And to me, that is so rewarding to be able to grow up with them and play baseball. We were separated for a couple of years … and then finally we come together in high school, and we're playing on the same team. It's just a perfect cadence. For me, it's like finality, and we’ve come back together, and we're taking it all in.”

Home-schooling isn’t uncommon in Big Spring with the school district’s rural backdrop. Motter is one of four home-schooled players in the program. Two others are enrolled in cyber school.

In a 2016 survey done by Coalition for Responsible Home Education, 150 home-schooled graduates were surveyed about their participation in high school athletics. Of the 150 respondents, 22% reported that public school athletics were made available to them and that 39% participated and had positive experiences.

Sixty-three percent of the respondents reported that their athletic involvement was through private school, home-school or other community athletic programs. Since the coronavirus pandemic, 10 U.S. states have seen their virtual school enrollment rise by over 170%, according to the74million.org.

“I do believe he is a resounding example for those kids, just that they can see that (impact),” Bortner said. “For us to show these guys they’re equally as important to our team. They equally hold valuable roles, and we're gonna try to develop them academically, athletically and just as a person in general just like we do everybody else.”

The mutual respect between Motter and his teammates has helped develop the senior’s leadership. Motter cited his encouragement and positivity as his focal traits but said he also sets an example through his play, hustling for every ground ball and never quitting on an at-bat.

Bortner and assistant coach Brian Motter, Josh’s father, noticed the same qualities. Brian has always been involved in Josh’s athletic career and played baseball at Big Spring and Dickinson College.

“We're pretty strong, at least I am anyway, in trying to teach my boys to be a leader,” Brian said, “whether it's with your family, or at work, or on a sports team, and he's done a good job of that.”

Motter’s leadership includes encouraging teammates after they’ve made an error or struck out, and a vocal aspect comes natural, heightening the energy in the dugout and in the infield. Bortner said Josh also exhibits the program’s three pillars — be insatiable, be resilient, be altruistic — on and off the diamond.

“Being myself and allowing my personality to show is essential to how I'm able to lead,” Josh said. “If I hide behind something, or try to be somebody else, to me, that's just being a counterfeit. My personality is loud, and it's encouraging. And I don't know, I just love getting on the guys.”

For Brian, it’s been rewarding seeing Josh develop into a leader.

“There's ups and downs in anything,” Brian said. “So as much as we teach these boys about the game of life or the game of baseball, it's really trying to learn how to live life. And from the time he was 5 years old and playing right field and playing with dandelions, until now, starting on varsity, it's a really cool thing to see.”

Photos: Boiling Springs rallies to top Big Spring in Colonial baseball clash