Behind a complete game from Jordan Negley and a two-run, sixth-inning home run from Ayden Frey, the Cedar Cliff baseball team stunned District 7 runner-up North Allegheny 2-1 in a PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal Thursday at Mount Aloysius College.

The District 3 champion Colts trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth when Frey connected on his two-run shot. Sam Grube laid the groundwork for the go-ahead runs, leading off with a ground-rule double. North Allegheny drew first blood in the third on an Andrew Dougherty ground out.

Negley allowed just two hits in his complete game and struck out a pair of Tigers. In the opposing dugout, West Virginia pledge JD Costanzo scattered four hits, walked four and fanned 10. The Colts’ top of the order — Grube, Frey, Bennett Secrest and Cayden Bender — each recorded a hit.

Cedar Cliff punched its ticket to Monday’s semifinals opposite Mount Lebanon, a 5-2 extra-inning winner over Spring-Ford, at a site and time to be determined. It will be the Colts’ second semifinal appearance as a program, and their first since 2019.

