Jo Jo’s Pizza in Upper Allen Township is holding a fundraiser for Mechanicsburg baseball player Luke Morgan Thursday.

Jo Jo’s will donate 20% of its sales from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to the Morgan family. Morgan underwent a heart transplant in February after being diagnosed with an enlarged heart in June 2022.

Morgan was admitted to the local hospital in June after experiencing an accelerated heart rate. He was life-flighted to UPMC Pittsburgh where underwent emergency surgery to replace a damaged heart valve and had a ventricular assist device implanted.

Morgan has played first base and pitcher for the Wildcats each of the last three seasons and has supported the team this spring by sitting in the dugout for each game.

For those unable to support the fundraiser Thursday can donate to a GoFundMe that has been set up for the family. The GoFundMe, which was opened in June 2022, has raised $25,045 and has a goal of $30,000.

Photos: Mechanicsburg baseball blanks Gettysburg in five innings