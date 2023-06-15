STATE COLLEGE — Each Camp Hill baseball player’s name echoed from the loudspeakers at Penn State’s Medlar Field Thursday as the Lions were presented their PIAA Class 3A silver medals and, eventually, the runner-up trophy.

Then the Lions’ attention turned to the Riverside baseline, as the Panthers, who had defeated Camp Hill 4-0 minutes earlier behind a sixth-inning frenzy, were awarded their state gold medals. Tears trickled from eyelids, but ultimately, the Lions never broke their smile.

“It says a lot,” Camp Hill head coach Matt Spiegel said. “I mentioned that specifically when I was talking to them after the game. There's a subset of things around the game of baseball that usually only the coaches care about. A lot of those guys aren't gonna remember standing in that huddle, watching the other team and how they acted. But sitting back on the third baseline, watching them, I'm just so proud that they're able to turn around and tip their cap to an opponent that was better than us today.”

Camp Hill’s Luke Parise pitched a spectacular six innings, surrendering four hits to the undefeated, WPIAL and District 7 champion Panthers (25-0) while striking out 11. Three of the four hits came in the pivotal sixth and cushioned the Panther lead to four runs.

Hunter Garvin, who knocked in the game’s first run on a fourth-inning single, doubled down to ignite the sixth-inning insurance. Brother Mitch Garvin followed with a two-run double at the center-field warning track.

“They were the best team I've ever played in my high school career,” Parise said. “They were bigger than us, and I just knew I had to go out there and compete. I knew that every single pitch needed to be there, that I couldn't waste any pitches. I felt like I was doing that, and then towards the end, I just met a couple pitches where I didn’t want them to be, and it cost me.”

Parise had shut down the formidable Panthers through three innings. He carried a no-hitter through 3 1/3 frames and stacked six of his 11 whiffs. It was Ashton Schlosser’s one-out walk, and a fielder’s choice and stolen base from Bo Fornataro that set the table for Hunter Garvin’s initial RBI single.

Parise credited internal energy and support from the dugout for the fast start.

“That puts a smile on me because I know that (the dugout) is giving me the energy that I want them to give, and that I'm giving it back to them,” Parise said. “So them being here, all the JV kids that stayed, it's just incredible for them. I love all of them. They're always gonna stick with me in my heart.”

The Camp Hill bats also generated an early spark. In the top of the first, Dom Tozzi barreled a double into the left-center gap, and walks of Parise and Jonathan Drawbaugh loaded the bases. In the fourth, Kobe Moore trailed a double past the outstretched glove of the Riverside third baseman and advanced to third on a passed ball.

But both one-out opportunities went for naught. Panther ace and Duke pledge Christian Lucarelli wiggled out of both threats, inducing a pop out and ground out in the first and recording consecutive strikeouts in the fourth.

Lucarelli spun 6 2/3 innings before handing off to Hunter Garvin for the final out. The right-hander scattered a pair of hits, walked five and wielded nine strikeouts.

“I told the boys, as a coach, the things that actually bother me are mental mistakes, and physical mistakes we can get past,” Spiegel said. “Everything that happened today was physical. Mentally, we were there. We were making plays in the field and doing everything right.”

The Lions (21-4-1) made their first 3A final appearance Thursday. Their 2023 season also included the program’s first District 3 3A title and back-to-back Mid-Penn Capital Division crowns for the first time since 1988 and 1989.

The Lions smiled throughout all the memorable moments. They did the same Thursday despite falling a few runs shy of a state title.

“It's my senior season,” Parise said. “It’s meant the absolute world. I'll never forget this for the rest of my life. This is something that everyone on the team is going to remember.”

