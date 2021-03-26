'It's great to be out here': Chambersburg spoils baseball's return to Carlisle after year-long hiatus

CARLISLE — Not since early May 2019 have teams taken the field at Carlisle’s George Bowen Field in a game that counts.
That is until Friday’s season-opening matchup, which saw Chambersburg emerge with a 13-8 victory over Carlisle.
But maybe for just one game, the scoreboard didn’t tell the whole story.
After a 2020 spring season canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been nearly two long years without high school baseball.
The distinctive ping the aluminum bat makes when it connects with a fastball in the sweet spot. A cap falling into the dirt of the pitcher’s mound struggling to stay affixed at the end of his delivery on a windy day. The catcher pressing pause to let his infield know how many outs there are. Parents and family in attendance cheering, encouraging, and even disagreeing with a call or two.
It all seemed so new, yet familiar, so quickly once again.
“It’s great to be out here,” Carlisle head coach Chris Barnett said. “The weather has been great. Any time you can be playing is a blessing.”
High school baseball is back, and as Carlisle starting pitcher Jonas Fowler delivered the first pitch of the game, it signaled a small victory for both teams regardless of the outcome.
Turning point
Clinging to a 7-6 lead in the top of the fifth, the Trojans scored six runs in the frame to put some breathing room between them and the Herd.
The Chambersburg (1-0) rally began with a flare off Joey Maun’s bat that fell in no-man’s land between the right fielder and first and second basemen. The Trojans’ leadoff hitter hustled out of the box, thinking double all the way, and beat the off-line throw.
Four straight singles from the heart of the order followed, but two fielding errors compounded Carlisle’s problems. By the time the dust cleared, Chambersburg had posted a crooked number on the scoreboard for a 13-6 lead.
“We can’t afford to do stuff like that against teams who can put the ball in play as Chambersburg can,” Barnett said. “That was the difference. I think we did what we needed to do, but it wasn’t enough because we couldn’t overcome some of the mistakes we made.”
Standing out
Carlisle (0-1) pounded out 11 hits in the loss. The Herd were led by Lebanon Valley commit Jace Fetterman (2-for-3, two RBIs), Noah Shatto (2-for-5, three RBIs) and Aaron Renninger (3-for-4). Jack Smith did his part on the mound as he faced the minimum eight batters over his 2.2 innings of relief work.
After Chambersburg ace Hunter Stevens struggled with his command, Bryce Folmar relieved and gave the Trojans precisely what they needed. The sophomore right-hander went the final 4.1 innings scattering five hits and walking three to earn the victory. Maun (3-for-5, two runs) and Greg Cunha (2-for-5, three RBIs, two runs) had big days at the plate for the Trojans.
Up next
Carlisle, now in the Mid-Penn Keystone, looks to get in the win column Monday afternoon as it travels to CD East. Chambersburg returns to the diamond next Tuesday, hosting Red Land in Commonwealth Division play.
They said it
Barnett on some of his team’s miscues: “We just practiced this drill yesterday where the relay was not good enough. I got on my defense a little bit because there were a couple of situations where either the infielders didn’t move their feet and get in position or the outfielders overthrew them. That’s the mental stuff. We have to hit our cuts and limit the number of people in scoring position if we’re going to be successful.”
Barnett on the strength of this year’s squad: “We have some depth in pitching. If we organize our pitching and let everyone contribute when it comes time for those weeks where we have to play four games in five days, we’re more prepared.”