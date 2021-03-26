'It's great to be out here': Chambersburg spoils baseball's return to Carlisle after year-long hiatus

Turning point

Clinging to a 7-6 lead in the top of the fifth, the Trojans scored six runs in the frame to put some breathing room between them and the Herd.

The Chambersburg (1-0) rally began with a flare off Joey Maun’s bat that fell in no-man’s land between the right fielder and first and second basemen. The Trojans’ leadoff hitter hustled out of the box, thinking double all the way, and beat the off-line throw.

Four straight singles from the heart of the order followed, but two fielding errors compounded Carlisle’s problems. By the time the dust cleared, Chambersburg had posted a crooked number on the scoreboard for a 13-6 lead.

“We can’t afford to do stuff like that against teams who can put the ball in play as Chambersburg can,” Barnett said. “That was the difference. I think we did what we needed to do, but it wasn’t enough because we couldn’t overcome some of the mistakes we made.”

Standing out

Carlisle (0-1) pounded out 11 hits in the loss. The Herd were led by Lebanon Valley commit Jace Fetterman (2-for-3, two RBIs), Noah Shatto (2-for-5, three RBIs) and Aaron Renninger (3-for-4). Jack Smith did his part on the mound as he faced the minimum eight batters over his 2.2 innings of relief work.