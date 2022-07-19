'It's been a long time coming': East Pennsboro grad Jake Madden's competitiveness, perseverance leads to fourth-round selection in 2022 MLB Draft

Jake Madden didn’t know if he’d ever return to full health.

For three years, the former East Pennsboro pitcher battled injuries. His junior season on the mound was shortened to 13 innings by a UCL injury. He underwent Tommy John surgery following his senior year, a season that was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So when Madden decided to forgo a commitment to South Carolina and join the club at Northwest Florida Junior College, little did he know it’d be a decision that would revitalize his baseball career.

Three years’ worth of perseverance and determination culminated Monday with Madden's selection by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. The Halos grabbed Madden with the 118th overall pick.

“It was awesome,” said Madden, the draft's 118th overall pick. “Just because I went through a tough period of time for three years where I was rehabbing and didn't really know if I was gonna come back healthy or how things were gonna go and I ended up at a junior college — just knowing that all that hard work I put in the past three years really, really turned out to be something special.”

Following Monday's selection, Madden weighed a commitment to Alabama for the 2023 season against a chance to ink a pro contract with the Angels. Madden had pledged to the Crimson Tide in November 2021.

The 118th selection came with an estimated signing bonus of $512,700. Madden said late Monday night that the slot value was nearly doubled.

“I knew early on in the season at junior college that I had a great opportunity to go play in the SEC,” Madden said, “which has been my dream since being a little kid. But then going through the draft process, I knew it was gonna go either way. To have those two options, I don't take that for granted, so I’m definitely gonna sign the pro contract. Just because the deal got done and it's the right money, so I'm definitely gonna go.”

On the mound, the former East Penn ace stands a lanky 6 feet, 6 inches and bears a three-pitch repertoire that includes a fastball that can reach 98 mph complemented by an upper-80s slider and a changeup that can touch the low 90s.

Madden's statistical line from this past spring with the Raiders backs up his velocity. Across 12 starts, Madden pitched to a 4-4 record and a 4.53 earned-run average, racking up 76 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings, an average of 14.35 strikeouts per nine innings. He also issued 24 walks.

“Getting only two stars my junior year before I actually got hurt,” Madden said, “just being able to go to junior college where Coach (Doug) Martin and all them gave me the chance to, if you didn't have a great outing, you were still getting thrown out there the next week. So, just being able to get some quality experience, finally on the mound healthy, was really, really big for me.”

Aside from his mechanics, Madden listed his competitive nature as his most valuable trademark. Madden’s mindset aids him on the mound while igniting a fire in the dugout.

In his time with Panthers, Madden helped steer East Pennsboro to a trio of PIAA tournament appearances, including bids to the Class 4A semifinals in 2017 and 2019. East Penn also claimed District 3 Class 4A championships the same years with Madden’s presence. Despite his injuries, Madden batted .410 across his varsity career with six doubles, three triples and 20 RBIs. He was confined to 38 2/3 innings on the hill due to the setbacks but allowed just 11 runs (four earned).

“Going through the rehab for three years,” Madden said, “a lot of people I believe would have just ended up being a normal student at a school or finding something else to do. But I've always been a competitive person, and that's why I like being a pitcher, because you're out there facing nine guys and it's just you on the mound. So, just being able to go out there and compete the way I do I think is what the Angels are gonna get from me.”

Former East Pennsboro head coach Tyler Comp recalls Madden’s competitiveness from his time with the orange and black. Whether it was in the dugout or at practice, Comp said Madden knew how to mold a group together.

“The first thing that comes to mind with Jake,” Comp said, “is he's always a real fiery competitor. I think he always wears his emotions on his sleeve and was up for any challenge.

“Where I think I've really seen him grow from when I knew him as a much younger player to where he is now, he seems like a guy that's always there cheering on his teammates — first one out of the dugout, giving them a high five. Like I said, I think he wears his emotions on his sleeve, but he doesn't sit around and pout. He's right there to try and pick his teammates up and I think that speaks a lot to who he is.”

Madden’s selection Monday marked the second straight year an East Pennsboro alumnus was taken in the MLB draft. Michael Morales, another former pitcher for the Panthers and a 2021 East Penn graduate, heard his name called by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of last year’s draft. Matt Farner was also selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 37th overall pick in the first round of the 1993 draft.

“It speaks to our program and how guys before have kind of paved the way for success,” Comp said of East Penn’s recent draft pool, “and those two guys (Madden and Morales) are two examples. They just have raised the bar even higher and with that comes a lot of pride from not only our baseball group but from our community in the town. And you see the whole town really get behind something like this because it is such a national thing.”

For a 20-year-old, the sudden rise to the professional level can be a thrilling yet daunting experience. But for Madden, the only feeling of anxiousness comes in terms of getting his pro career up and running.

Three years of overcoming injury and storing a cutthroat mindset have him ready to face any batter. Support from family, friends and the Enola community also played a key role in his metamorphosis into an MLB draft pick.

“It's been a long time coming,” Madden said. “I've been waiting for this moment.”