A 5-3 loss to Camp Hill at FNB Field May 5 was the moment the East Pennsboro baseball team hit the reset button.

“Everybody knew we needed a wake-up call,” East Penn sophomore Lucas Martz said. “It was just time to go, and it was time to hit the gas pedal.”

Following the setback, the Panther bats churned out 43 runs across their next five games. The East Penn pitching staff surrendered 12 total runs. That all translated to five straight wins.

In Tuesday's District 3 Class 4A championship game against Hanover at Cumberland Valley High School, that win streak stretched to six. And it was the fuse lit by the Camp Hill loss that the Panthers continued to ride en route to a 14-4 six-inning victory over the Nighthawks and to the Panthers' fourth district title.

Martz flew around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park home run, and Chase Deibler drove in five RBIs. Pitcher Ryan Stover went the distance, surrendering four runs (three earned) across five hits while striking out three.

“They just came out midway through the season and absolutely destroyed it hitting wise, defensively wise, picking up signs and just absolutely killing it,” East Penn head coach Dennis Porter Jr. said. “You don't want to say dynasty. We don't want to get ahead of ourselves. But these boys have done some special things, and I hope they continue to do special things in the years to come.”

The Panthers began to brew something special when Isaac Gilbert plated the first East Penn run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single. Dakota Campbell matched the ice-breaker in the second, scoring Deibler on a single to left. Campbell’s knock set the table for Martz’s round-tripper.

“I didn't really expect it to happen,” Martz said. “I was just trying to help our team out, and I guess when you do your job, good things happen. We're just trying to come in here humble and just repeat what we did last year with the old coaches. We have something to prove.”

While the offense produced early, Stover held up his end of the bargain. The junior ace retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced and held the Nighthawks hitless through three.

Hanover beat Stover on a collection pitches in the fourth and fifth innings, as Chase Roberts, Cayden Jones, Justus Feeser and Nadir Harris each posted a run on a hit and helped trim the deficit to one at 5-4. But the breakthrough came with support from the East Penn bats, with Deibler recording a sacrifice fly in the third and bringing in another pair on a triple in the fifth.

“I felt like we really came together as a team and played unselfishly,” Deibler said. “We just put the hits together that we needed, and it all came back.”

With the Panthers leading 8-4 through five, East Penn piled on six runs in the sixth to mercy rule Hanover. Deibler pushed across two more runs on a double, and a sac fly from Jovi DeJesus and a two-run single from Andrew Seibert ballooned the lead to nine.

With two outs, Campbell one-hopped a ball to shortstop and legged out an air-mailed throw to first to score the final run.

East Penn tagged Hanover's Feeser for seven runs (six earned) and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings on the mound. Roberts, who spelled Feeser, was responsible for the other seven runs.

“My players just do what they do,” Porter said. “They love baseball.”

Photos: East Pennsboro defeats Hanover for District 3 Class 4A title