'It’s what we expected': Jace Fetterman's hot bat, Jonas Fowler's right arm have Carlisle on verge of ending playoff drought

“I think just the culture is completely different this year,” Fowler said. “The guys, they wanna be there, they wanna get better, they wanna compete.”

That mixture has the Herd (12-7) in the catbird seat for the 12th and final spot in the District 3 6A tournament. The Herd’s win Monday combined with Red Lion’s 3-2 loss to Susquehannock to drop it to 10-7 gave Carlisle a slim .017 lead in the power rankings.

It’s likely enough, with neither team playing again before the power rankings deadline Thursday night following the conclusion of that day’s games. And no other team after Red Lion is close enough to leap the Herd.

And if the rankings hold, Carlisle would face former Commonwealth foe and longtime neighborhood rival Cumberland Valley in Monday’s first round matchup between the Nos. 5 and 12 seeds.

District 3 determines its power rankings using a formula that weighs a team’s wins and losses, how that team’s opponents did in other games and what classification the team and its opponents are in.

“I think it’s just been a great experience. The enjoyment of being able to win as many games as we have,” Fetterman said. “It’s just really nice to see all our hard work this offseason … is paying off.”