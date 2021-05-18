'It’s what we expected': Jace Fetterman's hot bat, Jonas Fowler's right arm have Carlisle on verge of ending playoff drought

And now they wait.
The next 48 or so hours are a test of patience for Carlisle, a team that has done a lot of waiting in the last 10 years.
Monday’s 5-3 win over Lower Dauphin concluded a 12-7 regular season for the Thundering Herd. Late Thursday night District 3 will finalize its baseball power rankings.
If the standings hold — Carlisle entered Tuesday No. 12 in Class 6A, holding onto the final playoff spot — it will be the end of the program’s 10-year playoff drought.
“It would mean a lot. Just knowing my sophomore year we were 3-17,” senior catcher Jace Fetterman said Thursday, “it just shows that hard work pays off.”
“It would be awesome,” classmate Jonas Fowler, a starting pitcher and first baseman, said Thursday. “I’ve come up in the Carlisle program since I was 7 or 8. And we don’t do a lot of winning, to be honest. So, just to show everyone that we’re winners … would just be awesome.”
Carlisle has made the District 3 playoffs just four times — 1984, 2005, 2010 and 2011 — and has just one win in five district games — a 17-9 first-round victory in 1984.
The Herd feature one of the most senior-laden teams in Cumberland County with 11 soon-to-be graduates. And this year they’re playing in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division, which features smaller schools than the brutal Commonwealth Division and is a better fit for the program. And it’s the fourth year (third completed season) under head coach Chris Barnett.
“I think just the culture is completely different this year,” Fowler said. “The guys, they wanna be there, they wanna get better, they wanna compete.”
That mixture has the Herd (12-7) in the catbird seat for the 12th and final spot in the District 3 6A tournament. The Herd’s win Monday combined with Red Lion’s 3-2 loss to Susquehannock to drop it to 10-7 gave Carlisle a slim .017 lead in the power rankings.
It’s likely enough, with neither team playing again before the power rankings deadline Thursday night following the conclusion of that day’s games. And no other team after Red Lion is close enough to leap the Herd.
And if the rankings hold, Carlisle would face former Commonwealth foe and longtime neighborhood rival Cumberland Valley in Monday’s first round matchup between the Nos. 5 and 12 seeds.
District 3 determines its power rankings using a formula that weighs a team’s wins and losses, how that team’s opponents did in other games and what classification the team and its opponents are in.
“I think it’s just been a great experience. The enjoyment of being able to win as many games as we have,” Fetterman said. “It’s just really nice to see all our hard work this offseason … is paying off.”
The Herd opened the season with a 13-8 loss to Chambersburg. But instead of letting it spiral into an early losing streak, like so many seasons before, the team rallied, winning four of the next five games.
The success reinforced the preseason confidence Fowler, Fetterman and their teammates had in each other. And that confidence led to more success. Only Keystone champion Palmyra defeated Carlisle twice this season. And Carlisle lost two straight games just once — last week.
'It's great to be out here': Chambersburg spoils baseball's return to Carlisle after year-long hiatus
HS Baseball: Mechanicsburg gets another big outing from young pitcher, this time Luke Morgan, in upset of Carlisle
HS Sports Highlights: Carlisle baseball, softball close regular season with wins to improve district playoff odds
Those two losses — at Mechanicsburg and at home against Spring Grove — made the closing stretch more difficult than it had to be. A win in either game would’ve given them a cushion and likely locked up a playoff berth before Monday’s finale.
But the stress hasn’t gotten to the Herd, who rallied Monday to end the regular season with a critical win.
“It’s pretty stressful because we know we have a chance to do something that hasn’t happened at Carlisle in a pretty long time,” Fetterman said.
Fetterman and Fowler have been at the center of Carlisle’s transformation from cellar dweller to likely playoff team.
No hitter in the Mid-Penn may be hotter this season than Lebanon Valley College-bound Fetterman and his absurd .565 batting average in 62 at-bats. He’s scored seven runs, doubled eight times, blasted five homers and driven in 35 RBIs, leaving him among the conference’s leaders in nearly every category but runs scored.
Fetterman drives in some more as @herdbaseballchs cuts into the deficit a little. But it's still 10-5 @GoMechanicsburg with one out left. pic.twitter.com/OTNcpVeHlz— Jake Adams (WEAR A MASK) (@jakeadams520) May 12, 2021
“We rely on him for so many things,” Barnett said.
“I’m really proud of the way that I’ve been able to stay within myself,” Fetterman said of what he’s proud of in is performance this year.
“If the pitcher makes a mistake, I can capitalize it, but I know sometimes I have to hit their pitch.”
Fowler, a McDaniel College commit, is no slouch at the dish either — he’s hitting .383 in 47 at-bats with nine runs, 19 RBIs and two homers — but his value comes on the mound. He’s thrown nearly one-third of Carlisle’s innings and is 4-2 with a 4.51 ERA. He has struck out 49 in 40.1 innings and has a WHIP of 1.72.
They aren’t lights-out numbers, but Fowler provides a steady innings-eating presence, which has given the offense more than enough breathing room to produce.
“Jonas Fowler, every time he takes the mound we know he’s gonna give us a chance to win the game,” Barnett said back in April.
The Herd’s strength lies in its bats. Austin Orris (.435 average) is among Mid-Penn leaders with 30 runs scored, and Henry Smith (.406) has scored 18 times despite just 38 plate appearances. Carlisle is batting a collective .324 while averaging 7.4 runs per game.
Fowler and Barnett singled out Aaron Renninger on the mound as well. Renninger, a senior southpaw has stepped up this year with wipe-out stuff. He struggled with control in an upset loss to Mechanicsburg last week, but he owns a 3.37 ERA in 27 innings with 29 strikeouts.
“I honestly think we are a whole lot better than the team that came out two years ago,” Fowler said. “We’re hitting the ball so much better, the pitching’s been better. … I just think regardless of the [switching to the Keystone] we’re better ourselves.”
The improvements have led to a nine-win swing in the Herd’s record since 2019 — 2020 was wiped out by COVID-19. And that means the possibility of a postseason appearance for a program that doesn’t get this type of experience often.
Success has been hard to come by over the decades.
But things are a bit different in 2021.
“It’s awesome, but coming in it’s what we expected,” Fowler said. “We got a big group of seniors that know we got to step up, and that’s what we did.”
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520