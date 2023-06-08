READING — Camp Hill’s Luke Parise took three steps off the pitcher’s mound, took a deep breath and loosened his shoulders with a shrug before digging his left cleat back into the rubber.

It was the bottom of the sixth inning in Thursday’s PIAA Class 3A baseball quarterfinal against Neumann-Goretti with the Lions leading by two runs and the Saints’ Evan McCoach occupying third base. Goretti hadn’t threatened since the third inning when it placed runners on second and third with two away.

“I just know myself, that I can’t get too quick,” Parise said. “And when I get too quick, I’m all around the plate. So I just know to step back, take a deep breath, and I can just eat it all in. I can see the moment and do what I want to do.”

Parise and the Lions took a collective deep breath as the senior ace recorded back-to-back strikeouts and induced a ground out to second base to strand the runner at third and keep the Saints scoreless. Parise went the distance, and behind first and third-inning knocks from the Camp Hill bats, the Lions blanked Neumann-Goretti 2-0 at Muhlenberg High School.

Camp Hill (20-3-1) advances to Monday’s semifinals, drawing District 11 champion Saucon Valley, a 6-0 winner of Hughesville, at a site and time to be determined. It will be the Lions’ sixth semifinal appearance as a program, and their first in Class 3A.

“I can’t say enough,” Camp Hill head coach Matt Spiegel said. “Luke is so competitive when he’s between the white lines. Just everything’s focused exactly in the right spot.”

Parise didn’t limit his competitiveness to the third- and sixth-inning escapes. The Saint Joseph’s pledge carried a no-hitter through five innings until McCoach tagged his single down the left-field line to lead off the sixth and took two more bases on an error.

Parise bore down again in the seventh when the Saints’ Jimmy Gallo and Richie Rosati popped singles. He recorded the first out on a fielder’s choice and induced a fly out to center for two down. N-G’s (9-9) last chance rested on the shoulders of Billy Smith, and Parise, with his pitch count one away from exceeding its limit at the start of the at-bat, forced a swing-and-miss on a slider down in the zone.

Parise finished the complete-game shutout with three hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.

“I hate (knowing my pitch count) because I just worry about that,” Parise said. “So that time, I made sure no one told me. … I knew that was probably my last batter, so I wanted it hard.”

Some of Parise’s moxie derived from Camp Hill’s first-inning jump. Drew Branstetter ripped a single from his lead-off spot, and Parise aided his own cause with another single. Luke Becker capitalized and charged a single through the middle that scored Branstetter from second.

Kobe Moore manufactured the second run in the third. He lofted a shallow double that evaded a sliding left fielder’s glove and plated courtesy runner James Gaudion.

“Every time I step in the box, I try to just to look around me, slow the game down, take a couple of deep breaths and step right in like there’s been no game before, and it’s my first at-bat,” Moore said. “I just try to keep myself calm, not really think too much and try to drive the baseball somewhere.”

Camp Hill produced another run-scoring opportunity in the fifth after Parise was hit by a pitch and Jonathan Drawbaugh worked a one-out walk. Goretti starting pitcher Jayce Park, who also wielded a complete game while fanning eight, spotted the scoreless inning on a fly out and ground out.

But it was Parise, taking his deep breaths and steps off the mound before digging his cleats back into the dirt, that proved too much to overcome.

“He’s been our horse since sophomore season, also junior season and now this season,” Spiegel said. “He knows what he needs out there. There’s nothing that’s gonna freak him out. If he needs a minute, he’s going to take it. If he wants to just keep up, he’s going to keep up.”

Photos: East Pennsboro defeats Hanover for District 3 Class 4A title