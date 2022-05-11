HS Baseball: Will Hummel spins six shutout innings; Mechanicsburg maps out 7-0 win over Carlisle

In the second inning of Wednesday’s game against Carlisle at George Bowen Field, Mechanicsburg starting pitcher Will Hummel began to brew internal momentum inside the Wildcat dugout.

Across the seven innings of action Wednesday, the visiting Wildcats showcased patience at the plate with a combined nine walks and capitalized on a raft of Carlisle errors. With steadiness and pouncelike ability on full display, Mechanicsburg dug in for a seven-run second inning, allowing Hummel to toe the rubber comfortably across six shutout frames.

Behind the one-two punch, the visiting Wildcats mapped out a 7-0 victory over their Keystone Division foe and split the regular-season series with the Herd.

“They made a couple of mistakes, and I thought we took advantage of it,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “I thought we got that big inning and Will came right back out and got after the strike zone, and I think that was important for us. It sort of shut down any momentum that they might come up with.”

The big inning came in the top half of the second, where the Wildcats (15-3, 13-1 Keystone) poured on all seven of their runs. The scoring spree was kick-started by an errant throw to first base and was followed by a run walked home from Jordan Steffan.

Zach Lochary kept the runs flowing on a sacrifice fly to right field, extending the ‘Cats’ lead to 3-0. Dylan Hellam escorted a run home on a walk two at-bats later and Shawn Karpaitis tacked on the fifth tally with a sacrifice fly. A walk and another error on a pop fly to shortstop capped the scoring assault.

Hummel began to fuel his internal momentum as each run crossed home.

“It’s huge,” Hummel said of the run support. “On the mound, it’s all a mental game and having seven runs on the board, knowing that makes all the difference. It gives you so much confidence out there to just throw how you throw.”

In his six innings of work, the Wildcat junior gassed Carlisle batters with a low- to mid-80’s fastball and mixed in a healthy diet of off-speed to keep the Herd off-balance. Carlisle mustered a lone hit off the hard-throwing right-hander, as Hummel took a no-hit bid into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Jacob Workman — who spun a solid 3⅓ innings of relief for Carlisle after starter Thomas Davenport was pulled through 1⅔ innings — broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single in the fifth. Along with the lone knock, Hummel wielded seven strikeouts and issued three walks.

“I feel like he’s getting better and better,” McAllister said of Hummel. “He had some good velocity today, and I thought he had pretty good stuff.”

Hummel entered Wednesday’s start with some added fire, with Carlisle having taken the first game 7-1 April 21. With Wednesday’s triumph, not only did Mechanicsburg level the series, but Hummel boosted his win total to four and dipped his earned-run average to 0.93.

“It’s been a game we’ve been looking forward to all season since the other game,” Hummel said. “We’ve been talking about it a lot, what our game plan was, how we were gonna come back. And we executed well.”

For Carlisle (11-6, 10-4 Keystone), Davenport, who contained the Wildcats in the first meeting, was tagged for two hits on seven runs (three earned) and yielded five walks. Workman pitched 3⅓ shutout innings after spelling Davenport and sprayed a pair of hits while punching out two. Freshman Spencer Griffie dealt the final two frames with two hits allowed and fanned four.

The Herd continue to fight for their second straight District 3 postseason berth. Ahead of Wednesday’s contest, Carlisle was the No. 10 seed in a Class 6A contingent that sends 12 teams to the playoffs.

Wednesday’s loss makes the climb to districts more grueling, especially with other playoff contenders in Spring Grove and Northern remaining on the schedule for Friday and Saturday.

“I always have confidence in these guys to bounce back,” Carlisle head coach Scott Stoy said.

The ‘Cats, already having the Keystone Division crown under their belt, angle for more momentum as they approach the postseason. Mechanicsburg faces a pair of formidable foes — Northern and Waynesboro — Friday and Monday before tackling the Mid-Penn semifinals at Milton Hershey Tuesday.

Wednesday’s game laid the framework.

“It was a good day for us,” McAllister said. “I’m just proud of the fact that they show up every day and play hard. Even in the games we lost, they competed, and they were against some pretty good clubs. So, that’s a good sign for us.”

