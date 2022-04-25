HS Baseball: Thomas Davenport launches go-ahead home run, Carlisle completes 6-5 comeback win over Susquehanna Township

Before Carlisle’s Thomas Davenport could even touch second base Tuesday, catcher Richard Kline ran out of the Herd dugout with a mini basketball hoop and outfielder Dorian Stroud got in position to toss up an alley-oop once Davenport touched home plate.

Davenport obliged with an emphatic slam dunk, celebrating his fourth-inning home run that provided the Herd with a one-run lead over visiting Susquehanna Township. Carlisle clung to its one-run advantage, and with 2⅔ shutdown innings from freshman pitcher Spencer Griffie to close things out, the Herd outlasted the Indians 6-5 Monday in a Mid-Penn Keystone clash at George Bowen Field.

Carlisle (8-4 overall, 7-2 Keystone) pieced together its comeback after trailing 5-0 through the top of the second inning.

“It’s really as simple as resiliency,” Carlisle head coach Scott Stoy said of his team. “They never give up. When the hits are going against us, and we’re not playing good defense, and we’re struggling and their heads are down, they’re really quick to get their heads back up. They just never quit.”

Davenport’s two-run round-tripper came in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Herd trailing 5-4. The Carlisle junior received a fastball on the upper-half of the strike zone and rocketed the ball over the left-field wall. He plated Henry Smith, who reached base on a single, to give Carlisle the lead it never relinquished.

Davenport tattooed a single off the same fence in the third inning.

“I thought it had a chance,” said Davenport, “but it was after I hit that first one off the wall and I had kind of been seeing the ball well all day. So, I had a feeling.”

Davenport’s go-ahead home run capped Carlisle’s comeback. Across the first three innings, the Herd gradually chipped away at the deficit.

Their first run came in the bottom of the second off a miscommunication in the field by the Indians (5-5 overall, 4-4 Keystone). With Stroud attempting to steal second after singling, Susquehanna catcher Ben Witters whipped his throw to an empty second base, which allowed Noah Shatto to score on the error.

Carlisle kept the pedal down in the third, striking for three runs as Shatto drove in two on a fielder’s choice and Louis Shank drove in Shatto two batters later on a single into the right-center field gap.

The barrage of runs came after two shaky innings from the Herd.

“That was a rough first inning,” Davenport said, “the two errors and three runs right off the bat. And then we went into that bottom of the inning and coach said, ‘We just got to chip away early in the game. Chip away, and we’ll be fine.’ And then we broke through in the second inning, had that big third inning and then the two-run homer in the fourth.”

Shatto started on the mound for the Herd and faced adversity from the get-go. Carlisle opened the game with a pair of errors in the field, which opened the gates to a three-run burst for the Indians. Susquehanna tacked on two more runs in the second off a sacrifice fly from Lucas Dalistere and a Witters RBI single.

Shatto settled in across the next two innings by limiting base runners. He finished the bout at 4⅓ innings of work, five runs (two earned), six hits, four walks and a duet of strikeouts.

“You could say it all started with our pitching,” Stoy said, “because our pitcher (Shatto) bounced back, got right back in the game and started throwing strikes. And even when they started hitting him, we just started feeling again. We didn’t let those few errors bring us down, and we came back.”

Griffie spelled Shatto in the fifth and notched the save across the remaining 2⅔. The freshman entered the game in a bases loaded situation with one out and struck out Anden Howell and induced a Mike White ground out to escape the inning.

The Indians applied pressure in the top of the seventh as well, getting a runner to third, but Griffie remained steadfast on the mound and induced a 4-3 ground out to clinch the win. He finished with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

“When I’m out there,” Griffie said, “I don’t think about anything else other than throwing strikes and letting our guys play.”

"He is the closer," Stoy said of Griffie, "and unfortunately, he's always going to come in to situations like that. So, he handles it. It's hard to believe that he's just a freshman ... but he comes in, he throws strikes, he throws hard, and he never shakes."

With the win, Carlisle remains in the heat of the Keystone Division race, one game behind division leader Mechanicsburg (10-1 overall, 7-2 Keystone) which it defeated last week.

After Monday’s triumph, Carlisle hopes to build on the momentum, possibly throwing down some more slam dunks along the way.

“It definitely keeps us in the fight,” Davenport said of the win, “definitely gives a lot of confidence going into Lower Dauphin [Wednesday].”

