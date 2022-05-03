HS Baseball: Shippensburg grabs 5th straight win in 11-6 struggle with Boiling Springs

Games like Tuesday’s two-hour, 48-minute battle against Boiling Springs provide the Shippensburg baseball team a glimpse of where it needs to improve and what it can build on.

Despite a combined six errors between the teams, Shippensburg prevailed Tuesday at Brad Schmiedel Memorial Field with an 11-6 win over the host Bubblers, keying on heads-up base running and capitalizing with runners in scoring position.

The win propels the Greyhounds into a four-game stretch against teams with eight or more wins under their belt as Shippensburg prepares to make a push for the postseason.

“I think we just got to keep building, getting better,” Shippensburg head coach Brian Etter said. “We talk about getting better all the time, and we’re not where we want to be, especially defensively. And the guys know that.”

In lieu of the hiccups in the field, the Greyhound bats came alive when needed Tuesday. With the score tied 2-2 through four innings, Shippensburg erupted for a five-run top half of the fifth.

Tucker Chamberlin kick-started the big inning with an RBI single to left. He scored on a passed ball two batters later. Brock Herb and Everson Weller extended the Greyhound lead to five at 7-2 with a pair of RBI bunts, driving in one and two runs, respectively.

Shippensburg (10-5, 7-4 Colonial) tacked on four more runs in the top of the seventh. The Greyhounds took advantage of several Bubbler mistakes, scoring on two wild pitches, a passed ball and an error at first base.

“We’re thinking about seeing the ball, hitting the ball, where we need to hit the ball in order to score runs,” Chamberlin said. “That’s the main thing, and we’re just playing small ball to score a bunch of our runs. We just got to keep that up, and we’ll be fine.”

Chamberlin had also been the Greyhounds’ offensive catalyst in the early innings. He scored the first run of the game off a Blake Orndorff RBI groundout and drove in the first of his two RBIs with a slap-shot single down the left-field line in the third.

“At the beginning of the season,” Chamberlin said, “we weren’t hitting as well. We started off hitting and then we kind of fell off a little bit just because the energy in the dugout wasn’t there. And now, we’re all up into it.”

Shippensburg’s pair of big innings decided the game, though the Bubblers (2-12, 1-10) nipped at the Greyhounds’ heels throughout. After falling into the five-run hole in the top of the fifth, Boiling Springs countered with four runs. Jonah Richardson led the comeback effort with a two-RBI double into the left-center field gap to trim the Shippensburg advantage to three, and two more runs came across on Nick Truax’s ground ball and an error at first base.

The Bubblers had seized the lead in the bottom of the second off a Maddex LaBuda two-run double before Shippensburg’s fifth-inning outburst. LaBuda spun 4⅓ innings for Boiling Springs, allowing two hits on seven runs (five earned) while striking out eight.

“It’s about these guys fighting for it and wanting to win,” Boiling Springs head coach Paul VonStein said, “and we’re working through that right now. We did some things good today, but we’ve got some work to do. So, we’ll get back to work tomorrow and try to get it right.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Shippensburg — with its fifth win in a row — held the No. 16 seed in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, a field that sends 16 schools to the playoffs.

With needed areas of improvement noted, the Greyhounds feel prepared to tackle their next set of challenges.

“It definitely gives us confidence,” Chamberlin said, “but we know the next four games coming up are tougher games. We got Waynesboro, West Perry, Greencastle and Red Land. But if we keep this up and fix the defensive errors, we’re looking pretty good for the playoffs.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.