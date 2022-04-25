HS Baseball: Reese Young tosses shutout, Camp Hill tops Trinity and other notes from Monday's games

Reese Young came two outs away from pitching a no-hitter, five Wildcats recorded an RBI and the Mechanicsburg baseball team blanked Central Dauphin East on the road Monday, 5-0.

Young, a sophomore, racked up 11 strikeouts Monday en route to a complete-game one-hit shutout. The Mechanicsburg southpaw moved to 5-1 on the season with the win and boasts an earned-run average of 0.85 complemented by 53 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings of work.

Offensively, Jeff Lougee, Zach Lochary, Dylan Hellam, Max Cavada and Kyle Hellam each drove in a run Monday. Out of the bunch, Cavada sported a 3-for-3 performance at the plate while Kyle Hellam tallied a 2-for-4 line. Shawn Karpaitis also stung a triple in the contest.

Mechanicsburg bolstered its record to 10-2 to remain atop the Keystone Division standings.

Roar, Lions, roar

Chalk up another win for Camp Hill in the longtime rivalry between the Lions and Trinity. In the teams’ second of two regular-season meetings Monday, Camp Hill once again came out on top with a 4-1 decision.

Luke Parise was the Lions’ proverbial Swiss-army knife, dealing on the mound and contributing from the batter’s box. At the dish, Parise launched a pair of home runs and also spun six innings on the mound, including nine strikeouts. He was responsible for all four runs driven in.

For Trinity, Maika Niu provided the glimmer of offense as he nailed a home run of his own in the third inning. Josh McCombs and Landon Kuntzelman combined to pitch the six innings for the Shamrocks. McCombs worked five innings of three-run ball while Kuntzelman hurled the final inning, permitting a run on two hits.

Camp Hill improved to 6-4 with the win. The Shamrocks are back to even at 6-6.

A sprint to the finish

The Shippensburg baseball team collected 10 hits Monday against Boiling Springs and posted eight of its nine runs in the final two innings to grab a 9-1 win over the Bubblers.

Four Greyhounds recorded two-hit games, including Tucker Chamberlin, Jackson Stought, Blake Orndorff and Erby Weller. Weller had the biggest day of the group, plating a pair of runs. On the bump, Zack Martin fired six innings, scattering six knocks, an unearned run and one strikeout.

Jonah Richardson accounted for Boiling Springs’ lone RBI in what was a 2-for-3 day at the plate for the Bubbler sophomore.

Shippensburg advanced to 6-5 on the season with the win while Boiling Springs sank to 1-8.

Monday’s scores

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 5, CD East 0

Carlisle 6, Susquehanna Township 5

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro 15, Harrisburg 0 (3 inn.)

Camp Hill 4, Trinity 1

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 9, Boiling Springs 1

Waynesboro 4, Northern 3 (9 inn.)

