HS Baseball: Reese Young fans 11 as Mechanicsburg edges Palmyra 3-1

An uproar of “swinger” chants burst from the Mechanicsburg baseball dugout in the top of third inning Wednesday, as pitcher Reese Young registered his eighth straight strikeout and strutted back into the dugout to be greeted by teammates.

It wouldn’t be the only and last set of whoops and hollers from the Wildcat bench as the sophomore southpaw compiled 11 ring-ups against visiting Palmyra and set down 14 consecutive batters between the first and fifth innings.

With their ace’s controlling performance on the mound coupled with a two-run sixth inning, the Wildcats edged out their Mid-Penn Keystone Division foe with a 3-1 victory on a bright and comfortable afternoon at Rickenbach Shirley Field.

“He's getting better and better as the season starts to get a little warmer,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said of Young. “He’s throwing three pitches for strikes right now, which is really good, and last year as a ninth grader, he wasn't throwing three pitches. But I think the coolest thing to watch is he's very, very composed. It’s just next pitch, next pitch, next pitch.”

Young’s composure was on full display through the first five innings Wednesday, with Mechanicsburg (8-1, 7-0 Keystone) clinging to a 1-0 lead. Eli Pratt had struck for the ‘Cats’ first run in the bottom of the first, an RBI double that plated lead-off hitter Jeff Lougee. However, following the first-inning tally, the Wildcats struggled to push the next run across.

That was due in part to Palmyra’s (5-6, 4-3) starter Bronson Coburn. Coburn, who escaped the first inning with just the one run despite Pratt’s double and a pair of walks, made a habit of stranding Wildcat runners across the next four innings. Mechanicsburg placed runners on third both in the bottom of the third and fourth but couldn’t capitalize with Coburn inducing a ground out and a batter’s interference call.

And still, with just the one-run cushion, Young continued to deal and flaunt his composure. The standout sophomore racked up 10 of his 11 strikeouts through five frames.

“I knew I just needed to continue to do my job,” Young said, “and I knew my team would do their job eventually.”

Come the sixth inning, the Wildcats found their offensive spark. Shawn Karpaitis led off the inning with a two-bagger down the left field line before Kale Clark, who pinch hit for Luke Morgan, lined a single into third base-shortstop hole to post Karpaitis and claim the 2-0 edge. Zach Lochary moved Clark to third on a sacrifice bunt an at-bat later — Clark had advanced to second on his single — and Lougee capped the inning with a pop-fly single into center to provide Mechanicsburg the 3-0 lead.

Meanwhile on the bump, Young polished off a near complete game in the seventh, working 6⅔ innings while scattering four hits. Luke Morgan recorded the final out for the ‘Cats, having issued a single and a free pass prior to the final out.

“We just talked about it,” McAllister said, “good teams find ways to tack on a little bit. And Kale Clark … he gets his chance and he makes the most of it. Good teams have a little bit of depth and guys that can come off the bench and do some things. So, I’m super proud of Kale and super excited for him. What a big spot to get in there and get it done. And he did.”

The Cougars received their lone run of the game off a Jacob Dibeler RBI single in the top of the seventh, a run that wasn’t charged to Young due to lead-off hitter Jacob Deimling reaching base on a throwing error. On the hill, Coburn ended up spinning five innings, scattering five knocks, walking three and fanning eight. Peter Stoner worked the final inning for Palmyra with two hits, one earned run and one strikeout.

Karpaitis did the most damage from the meat of the Mechanicsburg lineup, having knocked the pivotal double and a triple. Lougee also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles.

With the win, Mechanicsburg also lengthened its winning streak to eight games and strengthened its lead in the Keystone Division race.

“They’re a good program. They’re very well coached,” McAllister said of Palmyra. “So, to beat them twice is great, and I think it’s also good for us, playing a game like that. It's good for us to play in a game where you're a little nervous, where every pitch matters.”

“It was a big game, definitely” Young said of the win, “and a big day to just come out and play baseball.”

