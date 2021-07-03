 Skip to main content
HS Baseball: Red Land's Kaden Peifer commits to Delaware
HS Baseball

HS Baseball: Red Land's Kaden Peifer commits to Delaware

Red Land Northern 1 (copy)

Red Land's Kaden Peifer threw a no-hitter Thursday in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal match against Archbishop Wood.

 Sentinel file

Kaden Peifer declared the next stop in his baseball career Saturday night. The rising-senior Red Land right-handed pitcher announced his commitment to the University of Delaware via Twitter.

As a junior, Peifer pitched 69.2 innings for the Patriots (25-5), posting an 8-2 record while racking up 80 strikeouts. Batting cleanup, he collected 36 hits and drove in 27 runs for Red Land. Peifer threw a 10-strikeout no-hitter against Archbishop Wood in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals.

Delaware, a member of the Division I Colonial Athletic Association, went 12-22 in the spring under head coach Jim Sherman, a 700-game winner.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

