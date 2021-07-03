HS Baseball: Red Land's Kaden Peifer commits to Delaware

Kaden Peifer declared the next stop in his baseball career Saturday night. The rising-senior Red Land right-handed pitcher announced his commitment to the University of Delaware via Twitter.
As a junior, Peifer pitched 69.2 innings for the Patriots (25-5), posting an 8-2 record while racking up 80 strikeouts. Batting cleanup, he collected 36 hits and drove in 27 runs for Red Land. Peifer threw a 10-strikeout no-hitter against Archbishop Wood in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals.
I am blessed and honored to announce that I have committed to the University of Delaware to further my academic and athletic career! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and teammates that have helped me along the way! #rollhens💙 pic.twitter.com/nHcLOwQcbY— Kaden Peifer (@thekadenpeifer) July 4, 2021
Delaware, a member of the Division I Colonial Athletic Association, went 12-22 in the spring under head coach Jim Sherman, a 700-game winner.
