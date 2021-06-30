HS Baseball: Red Land's Benny Montgomery dubbed Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year

As Red Land center fielder Benny Montgomery continues to prepare for this month’s Major League Baseball draft, he’s recently added two awards to his already trumpeted résumé that’ll be sure to catch scouts’ eyes at the next level.
Already boding an impressive 2021 campaign that went to the tune of a .423 batting average, seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 22 RBIs, Montgomery garnered Gatorade Pennsylvania Player of the Year honors Tuesday, making him the 36th Keystone State native to earn the award and the first ever in Patriots program history. The University of Virginia pledge also stole 19 bags, drew 18 free passes and scored 45 runs this spring. He is now a finalist for Gatorade’s National Player of the Year, to be announced next month.
“Benny Montgomery’s work ethic is second-to-none,” Red Land head coach Nate Ebbert said in a Gatorade press release. “I can’t tell you how many times I would go over to the baseball field and see him running hills in the summer heat. He also puts in hours upon hours in the batting cage.”
And if one award wasn’t enough, later Tuesday afternoon, the 6-foot-5 205-pound senior was named the Prep Baseball Report Pennsylvania Player of the Year. He follows in the footsteps of potential teammate and current UVA Cavalier Chris Newell, who earned the most recent Pennsylvania Player of the Year nod out of Malvern Prep.
Montgomery — who helped Red Land to a 25-5 record and Class 5A runner-up honors this season — is a projected Top 20 pick by multiple outlets including MLB.com, Baseball America and The Athletic on draft night.
