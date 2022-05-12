HS Baseball: Northern claims share of Colonial title, Camp Hill closes in on Capital and Commonwealth craziness

For the second straight year, the Northern baseball team sits atop the Mid-Penn Colonial Division.

This time around, though, the Polar Bears will share the top honor.

Thursday afternoon, Northern, along with Greencastle-Antrim, claimed its slice of the Colonial title. The Polar Bears did so by capturing a 7-3 win over James Buchanan while the Blue Devils pounced on Boiling Springs for a 10-2 victory.

Waynesboro and Shippensburg, which entered Thursday’s slate of games in a four-way tie for first with Northern and Greencastle, fell in their Thursday contests, both in walk-off fashion. The Indians suffered a 4-3 loss to Big Spring in Newville while the Greyhounds’ heartbreaker took place in Elliottsburg against West Perry, a 7-6 decision.

For Northern (13-5), Oskar Dees punctuated the Polar Bears’ victory. After relieving starting pitcher Garrett Weber in the second inning, Dees twirled six shutout frames, allowing a lone hit while walking two and striking out four. John Noll and Kade Kitts spearheaded the offensive charge, slashing 4-for-4 and 3-for-4 lines, respectively, and combined to drive in five runs.

Greencastle (12-5) secured its win thanks to a seven-run sixth inning after holding a slim 3-2 advantage through five frames on the Bubblers. Aidan Grudzinski had the biggest day at the plate for the Blue Devils, going 2 for 4 with a double and a trio of RBIs. Starting pitcher Jace Szaflarski worked a strong five innings, warranting three knocks on two runs (one earned) and fanned six.

The Mid-Penn tournament commences Tuesday, opening with semifinal action at Lower Dauphin’s Nye Elementary at 4 p.m. With the Polar Bears and Blue Devils tied atop the division after splitting their regular-season meetings, the Colonial representative will be decided by District 3 power rankings.

Northern or Greencastle will face the Capital Division champion.

Camp Hill closes in on Capital

Camp Hill passed its most magnified test yet this season Thursday, as it blanked Middletown 13-0 at home. With the victory, the Lions (14-4, 10-1 Capital) took one step closer to capturing the Capital Division title, a feat they can secure outright with a win against Steelton-Highspire Friday. Thursday’s triumph gifted Camp Hill at least a share of the title.

East Pennsboro (13-3, 10-2 Capital) remains the team on the Lions’ heels, sitting a game behind the Camp Hill club. The Lions and Panthers split their regular-season series — Camp Hill taking Game 1 8-0 April 14 before the Panthers rebounded with a 3-0 shutout April 20.

After Thursday’s triumph, the Lions have strung together nine straight wins and currently rank first in the district Class 2A power rankings.

Complicated Commonwealth

The chase to the Commonwealth Division crown didn’t become any easier Thursday with Cedar Cliff, Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley all suffering setbacks.

The Colts, who held first place prior to Thursday, fell at State College 6-1. The Rams were blanked by Red Land Thursday behind Kaden Peifer’s complete-game one-hit shutout, and the Eagles dropped their second meeting to Altoona in a 4-3 extra-inning decision.

Cedar Cliff (13-4, 9-3 Commonwealth) remains top dog in the division with the raft of losses. Meanwhile, Altoona (11-5, 9-4 Commonwealth) placed itself back in the thick of the race with its victory over CV.

The Colts have three games left on the regular-season schedule, including a pair of Commonwealth bouts with Central Dauphin (12-5, 9-4 Commonwealth) and the Eagles (12-5, 8-5 Commonwealth) slated for Friday and Monday. They're also the final regular-season games for the Rams and Eagles.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

