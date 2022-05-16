HS Baseball: Mid-Penn Tournament bracket set for Tuesday

The Mid-Penn baseball tournament is set for Tuesday, with Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Altoona and Greencastle-Antrim slated to compete.

Mechanicsburg and Camp Hill secured their spots last week by capturing the Keystone and Capital Division titles outright. Meanwhile, the Commonwealth and Colonial saw some shakeups with Cedar Cliff and Altoona sharing the Commonwealth title and Northern and Greencastle sharing the Colonial crown.

In the end, with the Commonwealth and Colonial divisional foes spitting their regular-season meetings, it came down to District 3 power rankings, with Altoona and Greencastle gaining the edge. Altoona, while in District 6, had their schedule measured through the District 3 formula and came out on top over the Colts. For the Colonial seat, the Blue Devils held the No. 10 seed in District 3 Class 5A, besting Northern’s No. 13 seeding in the same contingent.

Altoona ultimately claimed the Commonwealth spot with a 4-3 11-inning win over Red Land Monday and Cedar Cliff's 11-3 loss to Cumberland Valley on its home field. Northern dropped its final two regular-season games against Mechanicsburg and Carlisle which gave Greencastle the advantage in the power-ranking tiebreaker.

Mid-Penn tournament play opens with semifinal action Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Mechanicsburg (16-3) and Altoona (12-5) clash at Milton Hershey in the one semifinal bout while Camp Hill (15-4) and Greencastle (13-5) go head-to-head at Lower Dauphin's Nye Elementary.

The winners of each semifinal game will face off in the Mid-Penn Championship Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Hershey.

