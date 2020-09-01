HS Baseball: Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee to suit up for 14U Perfect Game showcase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mechanicsburg freshman Jeff Lougee will be taking part in the Perfect Game Select Premier 14U Baseball Festival starting Thursday and going until Saturday.

The Labor Day weekend event takes place in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Lougee, who competes during the travel season with Team Elite, will suit up as an outfielder for the East squad.

Lougee is entering his freshman year at Mechanicsburg, where he'll eventually join a roster headlined by senior infielder/pitcher Josh Jamiolkowski, a George Mason commit.

Lougee was part of the Phillies Home Run Derby in September 2018, one of several he's competed in.

​Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.