HS Baseball: Mechanicsburg's Jeff Lougee to suit up for 14U Perfect Game showcase

Mechanicsburg freshman Jeff Lougee will be taking part in the Perfect Game Select Premier 14U Baseball Festival starting Thursday and going until Saturday.
The Labor Day weekend event takes place in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Lougee, who competes during the travel season with Team Elite, will suit up as an outfielder for the East squad.
Lougee is entering his freshman year at Mechanicsburg, where he'll eventually join a roster headlined by senior infielder/pitcher Josh Jamiolkowski, a George Mason commit.
Lougee was part of the Phillies Home Run Derby in September 2018, one of several he's competed in.
