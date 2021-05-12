HS Baseball: Mechanicsburg gets another big outing from young pitcher, this time Luke Morgan, in upset of Carlisle

MECHANICSBURG — When head coach Clay McAllister first called up youngsters Reese Young and Luke Morgan, he just needed some pitchers to throw strikes and eat some innings.
Now, Mechanicsburg might have found long-term starting pitchers.
Morgan gave the Wildcats a third straight complete-game performance this week, coming up clutch in a 10-6 win over Mid-Penn Keystone mate Carlisle on Wednesday at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.
It was the second straight gem from a young starter. One day after the freshman, Young, tossed a three-hitter and fanned nine to beat Bishop McDevitt, Morgan, a sophomore, gave the Wildcats seven more important innings in just his third varsity start.
The Wildcats are in the midst of a seven-games-in-ten-days stretch to close the season. They’ve won all three games this week — 4-1 over Lower Dauphin and 7-0 over McDevitt to precede Wednesday.
“With five games this week and two early next week, to get three complete games is huge for us,” McAllister said. “A lot of times, you’re Old Mother Hubbard by the end of the week.”
Carlisle starter Aaron Renninger battled command issues, walking in two runs as Mechanicsburg jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two. The Wildcats later broke the game open, after the Herd tied it at 3-3, with seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Standing out
Morgan gave up five earned runs, which jumped his ERA this season nearly a full run to 2.59, but he consistently pounded the zone (74 strikes in 102 pitches) and rarely faced trouble for his second varsity win of his career. Carlisle only produced runs on him in the third inning to tie it and in the seventh when the outcome was already decided.
The sophomore, called up in April off the JV team, struck out four, walked two and scattered nine hits, locating his fastball consistently until his curveball came on in the middle innings.
“Felt great,” Morgan said. “I came in last night knowing we can spoil them, so that was my main goal. And I executed.”
Cam Nebel put Mechanicsburg ahead for good in the fifth, lifting a two-run homer over the short fence in right. He finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs, the other two coming on a single in the sixth that extended the lead.
‘Cats leadoff man Josh Jamiolkowski was 3-for-5 with a run, and catcher Max Cavada drove in three runs and scored another on a 2-for-3 day.
Jace Fetterman, who came into the day batting north of .500, continued to rake. The Thundering Herd third-baseman was 2-for-3 with two run-scoring doubles, driving in four. Henry Smith (2-for-2) doubled twice and scored twice.
By the numbers
The outcome had notable playoff implications for both teams. Carlisle (11-6, 8-5 Keystone), which is attempting to end a 10-year playoff drought, dropped from 10th to 12th in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings because of the loss but still holds a .02 points lead over Red Lion.
The Wildcats (7-9, 7-6 Keystone) still might have a chance at one of the 16 Class 5A spots thanks to the win. They jumped to No. 20 and are suddenly closer, just .03 out of the playoffs.
Up next
Mechanicsburg can play itself back into the playoffs with four games left against Northern and Hershey this week, plus CD East and Northeastern next. Hershey and CD East are playoff afterthoughts, but the Polar Bears rank second in 5A and Northeastern is two spots ahead of the ‘Cats.
Carlisle has a game Friday against Spring Grove and the regular-season finale Monday against Lower Dauphin. Both are at home. The Herd likely cannot afford more than one loss to hold onto one of the 12 Class 6A playoff spots.
They said it
Carlisle head coach John Barrett on what he told the team after: “Message to them was it’s one game, overall we’re playing good ball. Just for us to be talking about being in the playoff hunt at this point is something we’re excited about because it hasn’t happened in a while. We need to come back Friday ready to go.”
Morgan on gaining momentum after Young’s performance Tuesday: “Yeah, I say momentum. Me and Reese been doing that since the beginning of the season. We started in JV, been doing that, no-hitting teams. So, we came up here and it’s just been working for us.”
McAllister on his two young pitchers stepping up: “We ran Reese yesterday, and for a 14-, 15-year-old kid, it was fun to watch. And Luke is just really, really competitive. He’s competitive, man, for a sophomore. They’ve given us some energy I think, honestly.”
