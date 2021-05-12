HS Baseball: Mechanicsburg gets another big outing from young pitcher, this time Luke Morgan, in upset of Carlisle

By the numbers

The outcome had notable playoff implications for both teams. Carlisle (11-6, 8-5 Keystone), which is attempting to end a 10-year playoff drought, dropped from 10th to 12th in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings because of the loss but still holds a .02 points lead over Red Lion.

The Wildcats (7-9, 7-6 Keystone) still might have a chance at one of the 16 Class 5A spots thanks to the win. They jumped to No. 20 and are suddenly closer, just .03 out of the playoffs.

Up next

Mechanicsburg can play itself back into the playoffs with four games left against Northern and Hershey this week, plus CD East and Northeastern next. Hershey and CD East are playoff afterthoughts, but the Polar Bears rank second in 5A and Northeastern is two spots ahead of the ‘Cats.

Carlisle has a game Friday against Spring Grove and the regular-season finale Monday against Lower Dauphin. Both are at home. The Herd likely cannot afford more than one loss to hold onto one of the 12 Class 6A playoff spots.

They said it