HS Baseball: Mechanicsburg continues early surge with 13-3 win over Susquehanna Township

Since getting shut out in its opening game of the baseball season, Mechanicsburg’s offense has come alive, scoring 35 runs across four straight victories.

Friday afternoon was more of the same for the Wildcats, as they slugged their way to a 13-3 mercy-rule win over a visiting Susquehanna Township squad in five innings at Rickenbach-Shirley Field.

Mechanicsburg (5-1, 4-0 Keystone) struck early and often in the first inning, chasing Susquehanna's Nolan Pritchard after the starting pitcher recorded only two outs. The two big blows for the Wildcats came from the bottom of the order, as Owen Rynex drove in three with a bases-loaded double that found open grass, and Jordan Steffan followed with a double to push the score to 6-0.

“We have a lot of good hitters on our team this year,” senior catcher Max Cavada said. “There’s really no weak spot in our order. Getting that big inning in the first feels great, especially for your pitcher, because he can calm down, and everyone is a little more relaxed. Coach tells us good teams keep tacking on runs, and we keep doing it.”

The Wildcats would score in each inning and pound out 18 base knocks. Eight of the nine starters registered hits, and six tallied more than one. Cavada and Jeff Lougee launched homers over the right-center field wall in the onslaught.

“Defensively, we made some good plays early, which was big,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “Obviously, that first inning to come out and score some runs and get up was nice.”

On the hill, Luke Morgan struggled with his command at times but could work his way through all five innings. The right-hander used a sharp slider to keep the Susquehanna lineup off-balance.

“The fastball wasn’t working the best out of the stretch, but I made it work,” Morgan said. “They put the bat on the ball. It was a dogfight.”

In the third inning, four straight singles from the top of the Susquehanna lineup led to their three runs, but Morgan settled down to minimize the damage and coast after that. The junior allowed the three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight, including the side in his final inning of work.

“He has a lot of energy,” Cavada said. “When he’s too amped, he spikes them missing low. You have to calm him down and remind him he’s here to just pitch.”

Rynex and Zach Lochary both finished 3-for-4 at the plate for the Wildcats, combining to drive in six runs. Cavada and Shawn Karpaitis each scored three times in the victory.

Titus Shay and Lucas Balistere each went 2-for-3 with a run scored for Susquehanna (2-2, 2-2 Keystone).

“We’re looking great,” Morgan said. “I believe in the lineup. It’s a great thing we have going here, and I’m really excited.”

