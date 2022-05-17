HS Baseball: Mechanicsburg clips Camp Hill for Mid-Penn title behind 8-run fourth inning

HERSHEY — Mechanicsburg’s determination and mettle got put to the test Tuesday afternoon and into the night.

In the 2022 Mid-Penn baseball tournament, the Wildcats fought through the weeds and pressures of a postseason doubleheader against a pair of formidable foes in Altoona and Camp Hill. But in both of their Mid-Penn affairs — Altoona in the semifinals at Milton Hershey and Camp Hill in the championship at Hershey — a duo of big innings separated the Keystone Division champs from the rest of the pack.

In the title game clash, after trading offensive spurts with the Lions through the first three innings and being deadlocked at 3-3, Mechanicsburg broke things open in the top of the fourth. Behind eight runs, coming off five hits, two errors and a walk, the Wildcats dilated their lead to eight and fended off a spirited Camp Hill comeback effort to snag the Mid-Penn title by a 14-6 score.

"We talk all yearlong about, ‘You're trying all year to get yourself in a position where you get to play in big games,’" Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. "Today, we got to play in two big games. I mean, that's the goal. Get yourself in a position where you get to play in big games and have fun doing it."

Earlier in the day, Mechancisburg used a three-run frame in the bottom of the fifth against Altoona to snap a 3-3 tie and pull away for a 6-3 victory. Camp Hill defeated Greencastle-Antrim 1-0 in the other semifinal game at Lower Dauphin’s Nye Elementary.

The Wildcats, who won their 1,000th game as a program during the regular season, claimed their fourth Mid-Penn crown with Tuesday’s triumph.

“It feels great,” Mechanicsburg’s Max Cavada said of the title. “We had an OK season last year, but we definitely could have done more, and it feels great to come back this year and have a great last season, especially for us seniors.”

In the game-deciding fourth-inning against Camp Hill, the Wildcats opened their surge with Cavada’s two-run double off the center field wall and two more runs on a Luke Morgan single through the right side of the infield.

Jeff Lougee kept the train rolling with another two-run single into right following Morgan’s at-bat. An error in left field off a Dylan Hellam fly ball capped the offensive onslaught and produced two more runs.

“We talk about a lot of things,” Cavada said, “’Live in your vision, job’s not finished,’ all that stuff, and we’re just kind of a team that always competes and we’re never out. We’ve played in a couple games like that this year, but not many, and to come to Mid-Penns and play those games, like good playoff-type games, was good for us coming into the (district) playoffs.”

Still, Camp Hill attempted to claw back.

The Lions drove in a trifecta of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with Ben Tyler kick-starting the response on an RBI fielder’s choice with the bases loaded. Dom Tozzi, who went 2 for 3 in the title bout, then roped a two-RBI double off the right field fence to apply some pressure.

Camp Hill had tagged Mechanicsburg starting pitcher Will Hummel for three runs across the first two frames. The Lions plated their runs via a double play, an RBI double from Tozzi and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Peyton Shore.

Camp Hill secured its first Mid-Penn Tournament win in program history Tuesday in the 1-0 semifinal shutout over Greencastle.

“There was nothing that happened today that was gonna make me not proud of my team,” Camp Hill skipper Matt Spiegel said. “They battled so hard and showed so much resolve, and the one bad inning here, that ended up being the difference in the game. I am extremely, extremely proud of the effort and the bench, too. They were loud and into it and a part of the game. I think they inserted themselves.”

Mechanicsburg added some insurance to close out Tuesday’s win. In the top of the sixth inning, Zach Lochary sliced a two-RBI single into right and Shawn Karpaitis grounded an RBI single around the third-base bag for the final run.

Hummel ended up pitching four innings for the ‘Cats, permitting three hits and six runs (two earned) while striking out two. Cody Fey, who worked the final outs against Altoona, went the remaining three frames, scattering four hits while fanning five. Sophomore southpaw Reese Young pitched a gem in the semifinals, going 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and punching out seven.

“I thought given the fact that we gave up some runs early, ”McAllister said, “and they (Camp Hill) were on us pretty good, I thought Will settled down. I guess it's easier to settle down when you put up some numbers, but we hit the ball today.”

And despite comfortable lead after their eight-run outburst, the Wildcats didn’t feel relaxed until that final out was recorded.

They took their deep breath when Fey struck out Luke Becker to end the game.

And the celebration ensued.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.